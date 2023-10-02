Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
A full betting preview for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Wisconsin Badgers in a Week 6 Big 10 matchup.
By Josh Yourish
It hasn’t exactly been a gauntlet of a schedule, but the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have worked their way to 4-1. The Scarlett Knights only loss has come to Michigan, 31-7. Now, they’ll get a test against a team that is closer to their level, the 3-1 Wisconsin Badgers.
Wisconsin took down Purdue in Week 4, 38-17, but were idle last week. They’re two touchdown favorites in Madison in Week 6. We’ll get into the odds, but first you can check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview for a wider look at the CFB landscape.
Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 1-2-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-2 in Wisconsin games
- Rutgers is 4-0-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 3-2 in Rutgers games
Rutgers vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Rutgers Record: 4-1
- Wisconsin Record: 3-1
Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Kyle Monangai, RB: Rutgers has a really strong run-game and Monangai is the biggest reason why. He has rushed for 471 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Last game against Wagner he went for 87 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Wisconsin
Braelon Allen, RB: The Badgers got a huge win over Purdue in Week 4 and Allen carried the ball 16 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in that one. This season, Wisconsin has changed their offense a lot under Phil Longo, but Allen is still dominating. He’s averaging 7.1 yards per carry through four games.
Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
The fun thing about this matchup is that each team seemingly has an answer for what the other one does well. That also makes it a bit tough to handicap.
For example, Rutgers is a run-first offensive team that is 28th in rushing yards per game and 22nd in rushing attempts. Behind Kyle Monangai, the Scarlet Knights go for 4.8 yards per carry which is 48th best in the country. The problem is, Wisconsin is 45th in run defense and only allows 3.8 yards per rush. The Badgers are more susceptible through the air where they rank 107th in pass defense. Gavin Wimsatt and Rutgers are not going to be able to exploit that weakness.
On the other side, Wisconsin is a very efficient run offense that ranks 23rd, but Tanner Mordecai attempts a lot of passes, many of them for short completions. The Rutgers defense is 10th in total defense and 15th in yards per play. That group is 28th in yards per rush at 3.2.
This is the game where we find out about this Rutgers team. They have been a great defensive team against a lot of bad competition, and then gave up 6.8 yards per play to Michigan and only made the Wolverines punt once the entire game.
Because Rutgers is a strong running team with a solid defense, they have covered all four times they’ve been a favorite, but pushed as an underdog. In fact, since the start of 2022, the Scarlet Knights are 6-1 against the spread as a favorite and 3-5-2 as an underdog. The team tends to take care of business when expected to, but struggle against a step up in competition.
I’ll take Wisconsin to cover.
