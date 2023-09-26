Ryder Cup exact score prediction (It will come down to the wire at Marco Simone)
The 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup is set to begin. It's continuously one of the best sporting events on the calendar to bet on.
You can find my best bet in my full betting preview here, and then you can read about some prop bets I'll be wagering on here.
In this article, I'm going to try to do the impossible and predict the exact final score of the event.
If you want to place some bets on the event, I'd recommend doing so at BetMGM Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will be given $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $10 wager! Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer.
Now, let's dive into my prediction.
Ryder Cup exact score prediction
If you read my Ryder Cup betting preview, you know that I like Team Europe to win. So, the questions is, how much are the Europeans going to win by?
We haven't seen a close Ryder Cup since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012 when Europe came from behind on Sunday to win by a final score of 14.5-13.5. Since then, Europe won 16.5-11.5, USA won 17-11, Europe then won 17.5-10.5 in 2018, and finally the Americans won in 2021 by a score of 19-9.
We're due for a Ryder Cup to come down to the wire and I think that's what we're going to see this time around. As the odds indicate, this event is closer to a coin flip with a small edge given to the Americans. But, we know USA hasn't won in Europe since 1993 and that was a slim 15-13 decision.
Ironically, I think we're going to see the same final score we saw in that event, except this time it falls in the Europeans favor.
I'll back them to win by a final tally of 15-13. At +1200, a $100 bet would win you a profit of $1,200 if my prediction comes true.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!