Ryder Cup Odds After Day 1 Are Shocking After Europe Takes Commanding Lead
Team Europe is a massive favorite to win the 2023 Ryder Cup after dominating Friday's action.
The first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup is in the books and while many people thought Europe would get off to a hot start, nobody expect this result.
Europe swept the first session, winning all four matches to go up 4-0. For the majority of the second session, Team USA looked like it was going to gain at least some ground on Europe. That was until they blew three different matches on the 18th hole.
Now, all of a sudden, Europe is undefeated at the end of the first day and have taken a commanding 6.5-1.5 lead.
As a result, the odds have become completely lopsided.
Ryder Cup Odds After Friday
Europe has a five point lead heading into Saturday and it is now a -550 favorite. That is an implied probability of 84.62% that Europe will lift the trophy. At +600, Team USA has just a 14.29% of winning the Ryder Cup.
Can USA Still Win the Ryder Cup?
I have good news for American golf fans. A comeback this big isn't unheard of in Ryder Cup history.
Everyone knows about the "Miracle at Medinah." Europe was down 10-4 with two matches left to play on Saturday at the 2012 Ryder Cup but it eventually stormed back to win by a final score of 14.5-13.5.
USA now has a chance to get its revenge from that heartbreaking defeat, now finding itself in the complete opposite situation in Marco Simone. While it's still a huge deficit to overcome, USA is down five points before Saturday tees off, Europe was down six with only two matches left to go on Saturday.
If the Americans can pull off the improbable comeback, it'll be cathartic for them as they exorcise their demons from 2012.
If you want to take a shot on USA making a come back, I'd recommend doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have an unbelievable offer going on where new users will receive $200 in bonus bets and $150 in sweat-free bets when their place their first $5 wager. Just click the link below to take advantage of this promotion.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!