Ryder Cup odds are shifting rapidly in favor of Team Europe
The Tour Championship is officially complete which means the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season is in the books.
That leaves one final event for the golf world to be locked in on before the next season begins; the Ryder Cup.
Some claim it's the best golf event in the world, even better than the four majors. It's the greatest rivalry in the sport and is always a recipe for magical moments. This year's edition of the event will take place in Europe where the Americans haven't won since 1993. And, for the first time ever, it'll take place in Italy at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
2023 Ryder Cup odds
The United States are still favored at -190 odds, but the gap has closed significantly since the Open Championship. Europe, who is now at +150 odds, was listed as high as +200 in July. Now, just one month later and less than a month away from the event, their odds have shortened to +150.
If you translate the odds to implied probability, it means they went from having a 33.33% chance to win to a 40% chance to win. The United States now have around a 60% chance of winning in Europe for the first time since the early '90s.
This could be due to players who would not normally be on the United States team, playing their way into a guaranteed spot. Both Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman are locks to be on the team this season after winning the US Open and Open Championship, respectively.
Sure, they won big events, but do they make the United States team better? That's up for debate. Regardless of what you think though, they'll be there in Italy competing for their country.
If you plan on betting on the Ryder Cup, I'd recommend taking advantage of this great promotion by BetMGM. Right now, if you sign up for an account at BetMGM, you will get back your first wager in bonus bets if it loses. That means you can be free of sweating the Ryder Cup if you want to back the United States (or Europe), and that's a pretty fun way to enjoy the event! Click the link below to take advantage of this fantastic offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!