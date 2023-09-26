Ryder Cup Prop Bets (Who will be the top points scorer?)
Breaking down the best prop bets to bet on for the 2023 Ryder Cup
The 2023 Ryder Cup is set to begin!
If you want my best bet to win the event, you can find my full betting preview here.
In this article, we're going to focus on some prop bets. We're not going to just place one bet on this event, right? Right.
If you want to tail any of these plays, I'd recommend doing so at BetMGM Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 when they place their first $10 bet. Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer!
Now, let's dive into some prop bets.
Ryder Cup prop bets
- Viktor Hovland Most Points for Europe (+550)
- Xander Schauffele Most Points for USA (+625)
- Ludvig Aberg Top Rookie for Europe (+160)
Viktor Hovland Most Points for Europe (+550)
No golfer in the world is heading into the Ryder Cup in better form than Viktor Hovland. He won both the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, and then finished fifth at last week's BMW PGA Championship as a final warm up for the Ryder Cup.
He's now competing in his second Ryder Cup, so he has some experience to lean on ahead of this week.
Remember, when betting on who will score the most points, it's best to stick to one of the top players on a team. Long odds may be temping for a long shot, but there are only a few golfers who will compete in all five matches. Hovland was one of only two golfers, along with Jon Rahm, who competed in all five matches in 2021.
Xander Schauffele Most Points for USA (+625)
Xander Schauffele has a great history in team events. He has a win at the PGA Tour's only team event, the Zurich Classic, and he went 3-0 in team play at the 2021 Ryder Cup. I'd also argue he's the only golfer on the American team, outside of Scottie Scheffler, who has a chance to compete in all five matches.
He's a great bet to score the most points for Team USA at +625.
Ludvig Aberg Top Rookie for Europe (+160)
There were questions whether or not Ludvig Aberg would snag a spot on Team Europe, but then he caught fire at the end of the season, winning his first DP World Tour event, the Omega European Masters.
Aberg has already established himself as one of the top drivers of the golf ball in the world, so I wouldn't be surprised if team captain, Luke Donald, plays him three or four times to try to match the driving prowess of some Americans like Brooks Koepka and Scottia Scheffler.
I'd be surprised if either of the three other rookie of Europe, Nicolai Hojgaard, Robert Macintyre, or Sepp Straka, will compete in as many matches as Aberg.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!