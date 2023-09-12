Sahith Theegala will get first PGA Tour win at Fortinet Championship
The shortest offseason in sports is over as the PGA Tour is set to get their new season started with this week's Fortinet Championship.
It's going to be a weak field at Silverado Country Club. Max Homa, who has won it in two straight years, will return as the defending champion and Justin Thomas will also be playing as he's trying to find some form ahead of the Ryder Cup. After those two, there's just one man that stands above the rest, Sahith Theegala.
Fortinet Championship odds
Bet on Sahith Theegala to win Fortinet Championship
There's a very good case for Max Homa to win his third-straight Fortinet Championship, but with the Ryder Cup just two weeks away, his focus may be elsewhere. Then there's Justin Thomas, has has been terrible all of 2022. His odds being at +1400 is a disgrace and I'd encourage you stay far away from betting on him.
Then there's Theegala, who I think is a great bet at +1800.
He had a strong showing at thie event last season, finishing in sixth place, so he has shown he can have success at Silverado Country Club.
He's also entering the event in solid form, finishing inside the top 15 in his last two starts.
I think there's enough evidence there to point to Theegala getting his first win on the PGA Tour in a field where he should have a skill and talent advantage on a large majority of the rest of the field.
