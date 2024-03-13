Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason Prediction, Odds and Key Players for A-10 Second Round (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Saint Joseph’s-George Mason.
The winner of Wednesday's second-round tilt between No. 8 George Mason and No. 9 Saint Joseph’s will face top-seeded Richmond in the A-10 Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday morning. Who will get there?
George Mason won 20-plus games for the second consecutive year, but went just 9-9 in conference play. The Patriots pulled out wins in their final two games of the regular season and look to ride that momentum in a game nearing pick ‘em against Saint Joseph’s.
The Hawks played .500 ball for the final dozen games of the regular season. Saint Joseph’s has a two-point win over George Mason on its resume already. Can they add to it and advance to challenge the league’s regular-season champion? Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday morning’s matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason Odds, Spread and Total
Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason Betting Trends
- Saint Joseph’s is 16-15 ATS this season
- George Mason is 17-12-1 ATS this season
- Saint Joseph’s is 12-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- George Mason is 6-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 18-13 in Saint Joseph’s games this season
- The OVER is 15-15 in George Mason games this season
Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to watch (TV): USA Network
- Saint Joseph’s record: 19-12
- George Mason record: 20-11
Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason Key Players to Watch
Saint Joseph’s
Rasheer Fleming: The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward gets it done on both sides of the floor. Fleming is one of five double-digit scorers in the Hawks’ lineup and leads the team in rebounding (7.2) while shooting 52.9% from the field. Fleming was one rebound shy of a double-double in each of the last two games, combining for 34 points and 18 rebounds.
George Mason
Keyshawn Hall: It appears Hall, the Patriots’ leading scorer and rebounder, will be good to go for the A-10 Tournament after sitting out the final three games of the regular season with an ankle injury. Hall averages 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and has nine double-doubles on the year.
Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason Prediction and Pick
George Mason’s defense highlights this matchup. The Patriots, No. 82 in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, is a top-50 team in effective field goal percentage and uses its tall lineup (top-100 in average height) to wreak havoc down low. George Mason is No. 11 in the nation against 2-point defense.
They’ll have a tall task to slow down a Saint Joseph’s offense that is top-100 in most shooting metrics. However, George Mason’s offense has been humming of late, holding its last four opponents to 54.2 points per game. The Patriots are No. 1 in the A-10 in scoring defense, permitting just 66 points a night and holding opponents to 40.2% shooting, second-best in the league.
George Mason’s offense has been good, too, but has also struggled of late having not eclipsed the 70-point mark in five consecutive contests. The Patriots are top-3 in the conference in 2-point shooting and offensive rebounding percentage, but turnovers have been an issue all season. George Mason is 13th in the A-10 in turnover and steal percentage. Unders have come through in four consecutive George Mason games. That continues Wednesday morning in a high-stakes conference tournament matchup.
Pick: UNDER 137
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.