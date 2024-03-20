Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT First Round (Hammer the Hawks)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Saint Joseph’s-Seton Hall.
Seton Hall was one of the top March Madness snubs on a wild Selection Sunday. The Pirates built a tournament-worthy resume with a 13-7 conference record, but were left to the NIT after other conference tournaments produced a slew of bid stealers. Can Seton Hall recover as a No. 1 seed in the NIT Wednesday?
Saint Joseph’s went just 1-1 in the A-10 Tournament, falling to fellow NIT club VCU in the semifinals, 66-60. Can the Hawks hang within the modest spread Wednesday in South Orange? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends
- Saint Joseph’s is 18-16 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 14-18 ATS this season
- Saint Joseph’s is 6-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Seton Hall is 7-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 18-16 in Saint Joseph’s games this season
- The OVER is 16-15-1 in Seton Hall games this season
Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 20
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Walsh Gymnasium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2/ESPN+
- Saint Joseph’s record: 21-13
- Seton Hall record: 20-12
Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
Saint Joseph’s
Rasheer Fleming: One of five double-digit scorers in the Hawks’ lineup, Fleming is shooting 53.3% from the field and averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. Fleming has put up a dozen rebounds in back-to-back games and can take advantage down low against a Seton Hall lineup that lacks a ton of size.
Seton Hall
Al-Amir Dawes: A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Dawes has been a great complimentary piece to Kadary Richmond in the Seton Hall backcourt, averaging 14 points per game. Dawes was great in Seton Hall’s short trip to the Big East Tournament, scoring 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting in a loss to St. John’s.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
What’s Seton Hall’s motivation going to be like playing in the NIT after looking like an invite to March Madness was on its way? Will they play inspired seeking revenge or will they play with a lack of motivation in a lesser tournament?
The NIT had eight first-round games on Tuesday, with four of the lower-seeded teams advancing. Motivation could play a huge role for Seton Hall, which is something you don’t want when laying a modest number.
Plus, there’s a reason Seton Hall has struggled in the favorite role (7-8 ATS) this season. It starts with a difficult schedule but ends with an offense that is efficient overall, but struggles to shoot the rock.
Seton Hall is No. 226 in effective field goal percentage, per KenPom, and is No. 241 in shooting from beyond the arc. They depend on their guards to get to the rim, but they’ve also been sloppy with the ball, ranking No. 333 in steal percentage.
The Pirates face a Saint Joseph’s defense that is top-100 in shooting defense and are better at defending drives inside the arc. On the offensive side, Saint Joseph’s is No. 67 in shooting and a lack of motivation for Seton Hall doesn’t translate well to slowing down high-scoring lineups like the Hawks, which features five double-digit scorers.
Take the points with the underdog.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.