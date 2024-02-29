Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 29 (Back Gaels on Road)
By Reed Wallach
You have to go way back to December 23rd to the last time Saint Mary's lost a game.
The Gales have the nation's longest winning streak of 15 games, which will be put to the test on Thursday at Pepperdine, which St. Mary's destroyed back on February 15th to the tune of 103-59.
Can Randy Bennett's squad not only extend its winning streak, but cover a lofty spread?
I got you covered with the full betting preview below!
New Caesars Sportsbook users, sign up below and get your first bet matched up to $1,000! All you have to do is follow the link below
Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread and Total
Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's is 15-13 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Pepperdine is 3-12 ATS as an underdog this season
- Pepperdine has gone OVER in 16 of 28 games this season
Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 29th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Gonzaga Record: 23-6
- Pepperdine Record: 12-18
Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine Key Players to Watch
Saint Mary's
Augustas Marciulionis: The junior guard has been shooting well in conference play, up to 39% from the perimeter, which was on display in the first meeting against Pepperdine when he made three of his four threes en route to 28 points (and six assists). Can he keep the Gaels on track for a WCC conference title run on Thursday night?
Pepperdine
Michael Ajayi: The guard is averaging 17 points per game on 48% three-point shooting, but is also grabbing nearly 10 rebounds per game, a bonus for a player of his size. He is one of the lone bright spots in what has been a dismal season for the Waves this season.
Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine Prediction and Pick
This spread has adjusted from the first meeting, when St. Mary's closed as a 19-point home favorite, but with the track record Pepperdine has for getting blown out against the superior competition, I don't think you can set this point spread high enough.
The Waves have lost to the clear four best teams in the WCC -- Saint Mary's, Gonzaga, San Francisco and Santa Clara -- by an average margin of nearly 19 points in six losses. Of course, the Gaels smashed Pepperdine by 43 points on February 15th, and while the score may not be that lopsided, it should be a blowout yet again.
Saint Mary's is at its peak form, winners of 15 straight, nine of which by 15 or more. The defense is suffocating for opponents, funneling teams inside the arc and shooting contested twos, which is where the Waves struggle, 217th in two-point field goal percentage.
I'm comfortable laying the points with Saint Mary's on Thursday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!