Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Friday, Jan. 19 (Go over the total)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Saint Peters vs. Fairfield.
The second year of the Bashir Mason era has seen significant improvement for Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks enter Friday’s road game on a six-game winning streak. They are in first place in the MAAC, going 5-0. Saint Peter’s is built on defense, but is up against its toughest challenge of the season against a fast-paced, high-scoring Fairfield unit.
Fairfield allowed a season-high 96 points in a loss to Niagara Jan. 12, but quickly righted the ship on Monday, suffocating Canisius on the road, 88-63. In its biggest game of the season, Fairfield looks to match that intensity when Saint Peter’s comes to town.
Can Fairfield spoil Saint Peter’s perfect conference record on Friday? Here’s a best bet for the matchup.
Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield odds, spread and total
Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield betting trends
- Saint Peter’s is 9-4 ATS this season
- Fairfield is 8-8 ATS this season
- Saint Peter’s is 5-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Fairfield is 4-3 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 7-6 in Saint Peter’s games this season
- The OVER is 12-4 in Fairfield games this season
Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield how to watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 19
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Saint Peter’s record: 9-5 (5-0 MAAC)
- Fairfield record: 10-7 (4-2 MAAC)
Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield key players to watch
Saint Peter’s
Corey Washington: Washington started 24 games as a true freshman last season and that experience has led to a second-year jump as a sophomore. He is one of two double-digit scorers for the Peacocks, averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game and 5.5 rebounds. When his shot’s not falling, Washington can still draw fouls. He’s attempted 7.6 free throws per game over the last five contests and is shooting 83.6% from the charity stripe this season.
Fairfield
Jasper Floyd: As an undersized (6-foot-3) guard, Floyd is still the Stags’ leading rebounder at 5.8 boards per game. He is also part of a deadly lineup, averaging 10.1 points per game, though he’s trying to shake off some recent struggles. Floyd has been held to single-digit points in six of the last seven games and is shooting just 28.6% (16-of-56) in that span.
Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield prediction and pick
Saint Peter’s has been a team built on its defense, which is No. 91 overall in efficiency, according to KenPom. However, the Peacocks have only faced the 306th-hardest schedule of opposing offenses and Fairfield will be its toughest battle since beginning conference play.
The Stags play at a fast pace, ranking No. 96 in KenPom in tempo behind a lineup that features six players averaging at least 8.9 points per game. Fairfield shoots 45.2% as a team and averages 76.3 points per game.
You wouldn’t take a second look at Saint Peter’s offensive metrics. The Peacocks average just 65.4 points per game, shoot just north of 30% from the perimeter and struggle with turnovers. However, those season-long numbers include tall non-conference tasks like at Seton Hall (L 70-59) and at Rutgers (L 71-40). Saint Peter’s is averaging 69.2 points per game in conference play, and should be able to find some rhythm against a Fairfield defense that is No. 203 in efficiency. Take the over.
