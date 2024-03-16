Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for MAAC Tournament Final
There has been plenty of No. 1 seeds going down early in conference tournaments across the country and Quinnipiac was one of them, falling to Saint Peter's in the semifinal. Now, the Peacocks will look to pull off a second-straight upset when they face No. 2 Fairfield in the final with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.
Fairfield won both of the regular season meetings against Saint Peter's. Can they complete the season sweep against them tonight?
Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield odds, spread, and total
Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield betting trends
- Saint Peter's is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games
- Saint Peter's is 14-5 ATS in its last 19 games played in March
- Fairfield is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games
- The UNDER is 12-4 in the last 16 meetings between these two teams
Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 16
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- How to watch (TV): ESPNU/ESPN+
- Saint Peter's record: 18-13 (12-8 in MAAC)
- Fairfield record: 22-11 (14-6 in MAAC)
Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield key players to watch
Saint Peter's
Corey Washington: Saint Peter's forward is the biggest game changer the Peacocks have, leading the team in both points with 16.2 and rebounds with 6.5. The Peacocks' strength is its defense so they'll want to lean on that, especially with Washington, if they want to win the tournament tonight.
Fairfield
Jalen Leach: If Fairfield gets hot with its shooting, the Stags will overwhelm the Peacocks, and that starts with Jalen leach. He has scored 35 combined points through the first two tournament games and is averaging 16.5 points per game this season. If he brings his "A" game on offense, Saint Peter's is in trouble.
Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield prediction and pick
No matter how good Saint Peter's is defensively, I simply can't trust its shooting. The Peacocks are one of the worst shooting teams in the country, ranking 353nd in effective field goal percentage. That's right, they're the 11th worst shooting team in all of college basketball.
Fairfield outranks Saint Peter's in this area, ranking 92nd in effective field goal percentage. There's no denying the Peacocks have a strong defense, but shooting will rein supreme in today's conference final.
Another area Saint Peter's struggles in is turnovers, turning the ball over on 19% of its possessions which ranks 322nd in college basketball. That's going to cause them a huge issue tonight considering the Stags are 31st in opponent turnovers, forcing their opponents to cough up the ball on 19.9% of their possessions.
I won't hesitate to back the Stags as short favorites in the MAAC Tournament Final.
