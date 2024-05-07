Sam Darnold vs. JJ McCarthy: Who Will Be Starting in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season?
By Reed Wallach
The Vikings have its quarterback of the future after moving up to No. 10 to select J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, McCarthy is not a given to start just yet after the team also brought in Sam Darnold in the offseason. While Darnold has been moving across the league looking for a firm landing spot, he may serve as a short-term answer for McCarthy until head coach Kevin O'Connell feels comfortable passing the reigns to the Michigan product.
Oddsmakers agree with this sentiment, installing Darnold as the small favorite to be the starter in Week 1.
McCarthy is the man of the future in Minnesota, but Darnold has proven to be capable as a stopgap as the team prepares the first-round pick for the next level, so could that lead to him getting the nod early?
O'Connell has proven to be capable with less talented quarterbacks, nearly getting the Vikings to the postseason with backups like Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall taking snaps under center after Kirk Cousins got hurt.
Will the Vikings take a patient approach again? Here's the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Minnesota Vikings Week 1 Starter Odds
- Sam Darnold: -160
- J.J. McCarthy: +120
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.