San Diego State vs. Air Force Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Aztecs roll on the road)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for San Diego State-Air Force.
After a 14-2 start, San Diego State looked like the team that went to the national championship game a season ago. The Aztecs have played just .500 ball (3-3) since then, though, and are clinging to a spot in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24 for the second-straight week.
San Diego State is coming off a dominant performance in a 14-point win over No. 17 Utah State over the weekend. Can they cover as big favorites on the road at Air Force?
Air Force was once off to a 7-2 start but has lost 11 of its last 12 games, including a 1-8 record in Mountain West action. The Falcons are just 4-6 ATS as an underdog this season, so are they worth a look getting double digits at home?
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s conference contest and a best bet.
San Diego State vs. Air Force odds, spread and total
San Diego State vs. Air Force betting trends
- San Diego State is 8-12 ATS this season
- Air Force is 7-14 ATS this season
- San Diego State is 6-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- Air Force is 4-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 12-8 in San Diego State games this season
- The OVER is 15-6 in Air Force games this season
San Diego State vs. Air Force how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Clune Arena
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- San Diego State record: 17-5 (6-3 Mountain West)
- Air Force record: 8-13 (1-8 Mountain West)
San Diego State vs. Air Force key players to watch
San Diego State
Jaedon LeDee: An Ohio State and TCU transfer who came off the bench for San Diego State's run to the national title last season, LeDee has made the jump into one of the best players in the conference. The 6-foot-9 senior forward leads the Mountain West in scoring at 20.3 points per game and is shooting 55.4% from the field, which is fourth in the league. LeDee was one rebound shy of a double-double in Saturday’s win over Utah State, finishing with 16 points and 9 boards.
Air Force
Beau Becker: The 6-foot-7 junior forward is averaging 15.1 points per game and ranks sixth in the Mountain West in field goal percentage (51.2%). Becker scored 20-plus points twice in a three-game stretch in late-January and is coming off a 13-point performance in a lopsided loss to Boise State on Saturday.
San Diego State vs. Air Force prediction and pick
It’s a dream matchup for San Diego State’s offense against an Air Force club that ranks eighth in the Mountain West in scoring defense (70.8 points per game) and ranks No. 263 in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
San Diego State’s offense should clean up on the glass against an Air Force defense that is No. 229 in rebounding and is No. 330 in defending 3-pointers. Air Force has been one of the most profitable teams in the conference to the over (15-6), and it’s most because of its poor defense. Air Force has allowed 80-plus points in four of its last five games.
On the offensive side, Air Force is one of the best 3-point shooting teams (No. 29) in the nation, but they should be swarmed Tuesday night against a San Diego State defense that ranks No. 16 overall in KenPom and is No. 18 in defending the perimeter.
San Diego State can pull away in this matchup by turning defense into offense. Air Force is No. 296 as an offense in turnover percentage and San Diego State is No. 105 in creating turnovers and top-75 in steal percentage.
Take the Aztecs on the road.
