San Diego State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30
By Reed Wallach
Two of the top teams in the Mountain West go at it on Tuesday night in Fort Collins.
Colorado State is desperate for a win after squandering a late lead to Wyoming to lose in overtime to fall below .500 in league play. It won't get easier for the Rams as it faces last season's National Championship runner-up in San Diego State.
The Aztecs have won nine of the last 11 games against Colorado State, but the team has struggled on the road all season, will it be challenging for San Diego State to play at altitude and keep up with the Rams?
Let's break it down with our full betting preview:
San Diego State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Colorado State is 9-9 against the spread (ATS) this season
- San Diego State is 7-11 ATS this season
- San Diego State has gone OVER in three of four games this season as an underdog
- Colorado State has gone OVER in seven of 10 games at home this season
San Diego State vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 30th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moby Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- San Diego State Record: 16-4
- Colorado State Record: 15-5
San Diego State vs. Colorado State Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
Jaedon LeeDee: The 6'9" senior has stepped into the featured role this season and exploded. He's scored nearly 21 points per game this season while becoming a threat from beyond the arc, shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc this season.
Colorado State
Isaiah Stevens: One of the most dynamic guards in the country, Stevens is struggling in Mountain West play, posting an effective field goal percentage of 46% in league games. It's been tough sledding for the point guard, and it won't get easier against San Diego State's elite defense that is tops in the league in two-point percentage allowed.
San Diego State vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting schematic matchup as the Aztecs have had the Rams number, even on the road, but this SDSU team has particularly struggled on the road this season. San Diego State is 3-4 in true road games, losing to all but one team inside the top 80 of Bart Torvik's rating by more than two possessions outside of a road trip to Boise State.
San Diego State's defense has fantastic principles around head coach Brian Dutcher, but this unit is ripe with regression, per ShotQuality. SQ deems that San Diego State is due to a seven percent rise in the opponent's field goal percentage finishing at the rim as well as a four percent rise in three-point percentage.
Further, Colorado State's defense is disciplined, allowing a bottom 15 transition rate this season, which is going to make life hard for a limited San Diego State offense that is middle of the pack (153rd) in points per possession in the halfcourt. Further, Colorado State is 34th in half-court defense in points per possession.
I think this is a perfect storm for the Rams to get back on track with a win at home.
