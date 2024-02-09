San Diego State vs. Nevada Best College Basketball Prop Bets
By Reed Wallach
San Diego State and Nevada meet in a Mountain West showdown on Friday night.
The Aztecs will look to cement its place atop the Mountain West with a pivotal road win against an emerging Wolf Pack team that is fresh off a win at Utah State earlier this week. San Diego State won the first meeting behind a fantastic performance from standout big man JaeDon LeDee, can he follow it up with another strong outing?
Here's how I'm betting San Diego State vs. Nevada from a player prop perspective on Friday night's matchup:
Best College Basketball Player Props for San Diego State vs. Nevada
- JaeDon LeDee OVER 25.5 Points + Rebounds
- Kenan Blackshear OVER 3.5 Assists
JaeDon LeDee OVER 25.5 Points + Rebounds
LeDee was a monster in the first meeting, a 71-59 home win, scoring 22 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. A contender for Mountain West Player of the Year, LeDee's ability to clean the glass and get to the free throw line (he had 12 free throw attempts in the first meeting) is incredibly impactful and I'm going back to the well in this Friday night matchup.
Nevada is one of the worst rebounding teams in the Mountain West, bottom half of the conference on both sides of the ball, which means LeDee should have a big outing, the team's primary rebounder. Further, the Wolf Pack have been prone to getting in foul trouble, the team is below the national average in opponent free throw rate.
I think LeDee can put together another comprehensive performance and go over this total.
Kenan Blackshear OVER 3.5 Assists
The senior guard is third in Mountain West assist rate, dishing out 34% of the Wolf Pack's dimes this season. While pricey, I'm a proponent of taking Blackshear to clear this mark.
He has cleared this mark in 16 of 22 games, from a pure numbers perspective if we go off prior performance this is a clear play. Blackshear has cleared this mark in 72% of games this season and this price tag translates to 60%.
In the first meeting against San Diego State, he dished out seven assists, mainly because San Diego State's drop-coverage lets Blackshear get inside the arc and create for others against a stout interior of San Diego State.
At home, I'll trust Blackshear to go over this mark.
