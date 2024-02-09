San Diego State vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 9 (Back the Wolf Pack)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for San Diego State-Nevada.
With three wins in the last four, San Diego State is back in the AP Top 25, punching in at the No. 24 spot.
The Aztecs face a big Mountain West test on the road against Nevada, who is trying to get back in the mix for one of the top seeds in the conference tournament.
Nevada is in the midst of a three-game stretch against ranked opponents, which started on Tuesday with a 77-63 road upset of No. 22 Utah State. The Wolf Pack are short favorites Friday night. Here’s the betting preview for the matchup and a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
San Diego State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total
San Diego State vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- San Diego State is 9-12 ATS this season
- Nevada is 14-8 ATS this season
- San Diego State is 2-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Nevada is 11-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 13-8 in San Diego State games this season
- The OVER is 8-14 in Nevada games this season
San Diego State vs. Nevada How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 9
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- San Diego State record: 18-5 (7-3 Mountain West)
- Nevada record: 18-5 (5-4 Mountain West)
San Diego State vs. Nevada Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
Jaedon LeDee: The 6-foot-9 senior forward has done it all for the Aztecs this season. Starting on the offensive end, LeDee leads the Mountain West in scoring at 20 points per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. He’s also cleaning up the glass and is currently No. 3 in the conference in rebounds (8.6).
Nevada
Nick Davidson: The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward is averaging 11.6 points per game but carried the load offensively in Nevada’s last two games. Davidson scored 20-plus in both games, combining to shoot 18-of-26 from the field and 6-of-10 from 3-point range. He had a double-double in both contests, too, combining for 21 rebounds.
San Diego State vs. Nevada prediction and pick
In the previous matchup between these two teams, San Diego State’s defense helped build a 14-point halftime lead, allowing the Aztecs to coast to a 71-59 win. Nevada shot 45.1% from the field, but went just 6-of-23 from 3-point range and missed 10 free throws (7-of-17).
Those numbers should turn around at home.
Nevada is 11-1 at home this season and 7-4 ATS. Nevada’s defense should set the tone in this matchup. The Wolf Pack are No. 39 overall in KenPom in defensive efficiency with above-average grades in most major metrics. San Diego State’s offense is No. 45 in efficiency, but have scored 70 points or less in two of its last three road games. Now, they’ll face a Nevada defense that is No. 1 in the Mountain West in scoring.
These teams are statistically even across the board on both sides of the ball. The advantage goes to the home team looking to upset another ranked conference opponent. Take the Wolf Pack.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.