San Diego State vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Will San Diego State struggle again against a PAC-12 foe?
By Reed Wallach
Oregon State continues to dismantle competition, tearing through a formidable FCS foe UC-Davis, 55-7.
The team faces its second Mountain West team in three games, hosting San Diego State, who has struggled a bit this season despite its 2-1 record, most recently getting dissected by UCLA at home, 35-10.
Can Oregon State continue to win with margin ahead of PAC-12 play? Here are the odds for this Saturday afternoon non-conference matchup:
San Diego State vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Oregon State has covered both of its game this season after covering 10 of 12 last season
- Oregon State has gone OVER in both games this season
- San Diego State has gone under in two of three games this season
San Diego State vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- San Diego State Record: 2-1
- Oregon State Record: 2-0
San Diego State vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
Jalen Mayden: Mayden is struggling as a passer. The Aztecs are averaging fewer than five yards per play, 110th in the country and have allowed an average of nearly seven tackles for loss through three games. Despite having a full offseason to learn the playbook, the converted safety is still 125th in yards per pass attempt, averaging about five yards per toss.
Oregon State
D.J. Uiagalelei: The Clemson transfer looks acclimated to his new digs in Corvalis, Oregon as the Beavers look to have not only a dangerous run game (seventh in yards per carry), but a budding passing game, 22nd in completion percentage and 16th in yards per play. Of course, the team hasn't been challenged all that much, nor will the Beavers likely be pushed in this matchup, but the team looks crisp despite DJU transferring in.
San Diego State vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
San Diego State looks to be in for a drop-off this season. The team is having noted struggles on offense and this Oregon State offense looks to be one of the more physical and consistent in the country.
The Beavers are a consistent team that can lean on its run game if the secondary is shutting down the aerial attack, but I don't see much resistance after the Aztecs allowed UCLA to score 35 points and average eight yards per play in the loss.
The Bruins outgained San Diego State by nearly 300 yards in the 25-point victory.
With the Oregon State offensive line giving the team a push up front, and Damien Martinez (averaging 10 yards per carry on 25 rushes) bursting upfield, the Beavers are strong bet to win this one going away.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!