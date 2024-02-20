San Diego State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Back Aggies at Home)
By Reed Wallach
San Diego State and Utah State meet once again after the Aztecs scored an impressive 14-point win at home against the Aggies back on February 3rd.
Now, the setting shifts to the Spectrum, where Utah State has been incredibly impressive this season, 11-1 straight up. In a battle of two of the best big men in not only the Mountain West but the entire country, in Jaedon LeDee and Great Osobor, who has the edge?
Let's break it down with our betting preview for San Diego State vs. Utah State on Tuesday night with a ton on the in the Mountain West standings:
San Diego State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Utah State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- San Diego State is 12-14 against the spread (ATS) this season
- San Diego State is 2-4 ATS as an underdog
- Utah State is 13-6-2 ATS as a favorite this season
San Diego State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 20th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- San Diego State Record: 20-6
- Utah State Record: 21-5
San Diego State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
Jaedon LeDee: LeDee has been one of the best big men in the country, averaging more than 20 points and eight rebounds while dominating down low, shooting 56% from the field. LeDee predictably had a monster outing at home against Utah State, scoring 16 points and nine rebounds while racking up two steals. Can he outduel Osobor again?
Utah State
Great Osobor: While Utah State came up short in the first meeting, Osobor played great. The Montana State center had 17 points and seven rebounds with three steals while shooting 57% from the field. It goes with his season-long average of 17 points and nine rebounds, can he navigate LeDee and the elite Aztecs' defense and get Utah State a massive home win?
San Diego State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
San Diego State isn't the same team on the road as it is at home. The team ranks 287th in Haslametric's away-from-home rating, and the proof is in its defense. Per Bart Torvik, the Aztecs allow teams to shoot the 31st lo31st-lowestwest effective field goal percentage in the country at home, but that number rises to 142nd on the road. Unsurprisingly, the Aztecs are 4-6 in true road games, far worse than its sterling 11-0 record at home.
I believe that Utah State will have a better time dealing with San Diego State's defense at home. The team is second in Mountain West effective field goal percentage and the team will likely have a more favorable whistle against a physical SDSU defense. Utah State is third in Mountain West free throw rate where the team shoots a league-best 75% from the charity stripe, but the team had 15 fewer free throws than the Aztecs in the first meeting.
I'll take Utah State to exact some revenge on the visitors on Tuesday night and get a home win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
