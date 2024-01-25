San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 25
Odds, key players, and best bet prediction for college basketball action on Wednesday night between San Francisco and Gonzaga.
Gonzaga's dominance of the West Coast Conference could be coming to an end. At 13-5, the Bulldogs aren't nearly as dominant as they had been in years past. They're still 4-1 in conference play, but they have plenty of competition atop the WCC.
One of those teams competing with them in San Francisco, which is also 4-1 in conference play and 15-5 overall on the year. The two teams will face-off tonight in a game that will provide us a clearer picture of where these teams stand.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga odds, spread, and total
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga betting trends
- San Francisco is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 8-0 in San Francisco's last eight games
- San Francisco has lost 10 straight games to Gonzaga
- Gonzaga is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- Gonzaga is 20-0 in its last 20 home games vs. San Francisco
- Gonzaga is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. West Coast Conference opponents
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga how to watch
- Date: Thursday, January 25
- Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- San Francisco Record: 15-5 (4-1 in WCC)
- Gonzaga Record: 13-5 (4-1 in WCC)
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga key players to watch
San Francisco Dons
Jonathan Mogbo: San Francisco's offense goes through its forward, Jonathan Mogbo, who leads the team in both points (15.4) and rebounds (10.5) per game. His interior play is going to be key tonight when the Dons take on a Gonzaga team that keeps the majority of its offense the interior. If Mogbo can shut the Bulldogs down, the Dons have a great chance of pulling off the upset.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Nolan Hickman: Gonzaga's path to victory will be taking more perimeter shots then the Bulldogs usually take. If they do that, Nolan Hickman is going to be their most important player. He's their perimeter shooting and has made 11 more three point shots than anyone else on the team.
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga prediction and pick
These two teams rank way too close in most metrics to justify a 9.5-point spread. For example, San Francisco ranks 23rd in effective field goal percentage tonight and Gonzaga comes in at 33rd. In terms of defensive play, the Dons come in at 11th in defensive efficiency while the Bulldogs come in at 27th.
So, why is Gonzaga such a big favorite? It's a mystery to me. The Dons also do a great job of forcing turnovers, ranking 27th in opponent turnovers per possession, which will play a big role in keeping this game close.
I won't hesitate to take the points with the Dons tonight.
