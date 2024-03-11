San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players for West Coast Conference Semifinal
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the West Coast Conference semifinal between Gonzaga and San Francisco.
By Reed Wallach
Gonzaga, one of the hottest teams in the country, looks to make good as favorites in the WCC Tournament and win back-to-back games to cut down the nets ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs will face San Francisco, who the team has taken care of twice already this season. Can Gonzaga stay hot and win – and cover – to start its tournament run?
Here’s our betting preview for Gonzaga vs. San Francisco on Monday night.
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Francisco: +9
- Gonzaga: -9
Moneyline
- San Francisco: +350
- Gonzaga: -450
Total: 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Betting Trends
- San Francisco is 18-13 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Gonzaga has gone OVER in 13 of 23 games as a favorite
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Match 11
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Orleans Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- San Francisco: 23-9
- Gonzaga: 24-6
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Key Players to Watch
San Francisco
Jonathan Mogbo: The Dons big man may put up decent stats against Gonzaga, but he has been out-classed in both matchups. Despite scoring 14 and grabbing 11 rebounds, the Dons lost by 18 on a semi-neutral site matchup two weeks ago, but can he shine in a must-win situation? The big man is averaging a double double on the year while shooting over 64% from the field.
Gonzaga
Graham Ike: Ike has arrived. The Bulldogs big man took some time to get acclimated to the new system after transferring from Wyoming and missing all of last year, but is now playing at an incredibly high level, scoring 20 or more in seven straight games.
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga has had San Francisco’s number this season, winning both with relative ease, and while I won’t lay the points in this scenario, I believe the Bulldogs are equipped to put a big number up on the scoreboard.
The Zags scored 77 in the first meeting, but since the start of February have been scorching on offense as the team hung 86 in the second meeting. The Bulldogs have been rolling from 3-point range since February 1st, shooting 39%, which has opened up the paint for Ike and co. as the team is shooting 61% on two’s.
San Francisco’s defense is aggressive, but is set up for failure against Gonzaga. The Dons led the WCC in turnover rate on defense, but led by Ryan Nembhard, the Bulldogs are one of the best ball handling teams in the country, posting the lowest turnover percentage in conference play.
With that being said, the Dons foul at an alarming rate, highest in the conference, which can send the Bulldogs to the line in masses.
I won’t lay the points in this case with a backdoor cover possible in a high possession game, but I’ll take Gonzaga to go over its team total.
PICK: Gonzaga OVER 79.5
