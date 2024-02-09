San Jose State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 9 (Trust the Rams' Offense)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for San Jose State-Colorado State.
San Jose State has lost six consecutive games and are tied for last place in the Mountain West at 1-9 overall in conference play. The Spartans will try to show some life as a huge underdog Friday night in Fort Collins. Colorado State is trying to fight its way back into AP Top 25 consideration after losing four of six conference games in a tough January stretch.
The Rams have bounced back of late, winning three straight after cruising past Boise State on Tuesday. Can they win with margin? Here’s the preview of Friday’s matchup and a best bet.
San Jose State vs. Colorado State odds, spread and total
San Jose State vs. Colorado State betting trends
- San Jose State is 9-13 ATS this season
- Colorado State is 12-9 ATS this season
- San Jose State is 6-8 ATS as an underdog
- Colorado State is 11-7 ATS as a favorite
- The OVER is 15-7 in San Jose State games this season
- The OVER is 10-11 in Colorado State games this season
San Jose State vs. Colorado State how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 9
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moby Arena
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- San Jose State record: 8-15 (1-9 Mountain West)
- Colorado State record: 18-5 (6-4 Mountain West)
San Jose State vs. Colorado State key players to watch
San Jose State
Myron Amey Jr.: The junior guard has been a bright spot this season for the Spartans as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.1 points per game. Amey only averaged 5.6 points over just nine games last season. Amey has been stymied recently in Mountain West play, going just 13-of-39 from the field over the last three games.
Colorado State
Nique Clifford: The senior is part of a dynamic Colorado State backcourt, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 58.3% from the field (third in the Mountain West). Clifford is the Rams’ leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 boards per game and has two double-doubles in his last four games.
San Jose State vs. Colorado State prediction and pick
Overs have been great in San Jose State games this season (15-7), including a 6-3 mark on the road. Those overs have been mostly from a Spartans’ defense that is 10th in the Mountain West in scoring (74.9 points per game) and last in opponent’s field goal percentage (46.7%).
San Jose State is ranked No. 297 in KenPom in overall defensive efficiency and is one of the worst teams in the country (No. 358) in defending 3-point field goals. Colorado State is third in the Mountain West from beyond the arc (36.5%) and are one of the best teams in the country at shooting from inside the arc (No. 6).
Colorado State has one of the best offenses in the country (ranked No. 22 overall and No. 8 in effective field goal percentage) and are facing a San Jose State defense that is giving up points in droves this season. Stay away from the spread and just go with Colorado State to soar over its team total.
