San Jose State vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 2 (Go with the over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for San Jose State-Nevada.
San Jose State has lost 11 of its 14 games after a 5-2 start in non-conference play. The Spartans have struggled against Mountain West competition, going 1-7 in league play, and have lost three straight games by double digits. The Spartans have three ATS covers on the road this season. Can they hang as a double-digit underdog Friday night in Reno?
Nevada has been dominant inside the Lawlor Events Center, but can they be trusted to get margin? The Wolf Pack are led by its defense, but its a unit that has stumbled of late as Nevada has dropped four of its last five. Are you buying Nevada at a discount?
Here’s the betting preview for Friday’s Mountain West battle with a best bet.
San Jose State vs. Nevada odds, spread and total
San Jose State vs. Nevada betting trends
- San Jose State is 9-11 ATS this season
- Nevada is 12-8 ATS this season
- San Jose State is 6-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Nevada is 10-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-6 in San Jose State games this season
- The OVER is 7-13 in Nevada games this season
San Jose State vs. Nevada how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 2
- Game time: 11 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- San Jose State record: 8-13 (1-7 Mountain West)
- Nevada record: 16-5 (3-4 Mountain West)
San Jose State vs. Nevada key players to watch
San Jose State
Myron Amey Jr.: The 6-foot-2 junior guard is in his third season with the Spartans and the first as a full-time starter. The experience has led to a career-high 15.7 points and is the team’s leading rebounder, as well, grabbing 5 boards per game. Amey is shooting 34.5% from 3-point range this season but hasn’t been able to find the net from deep in recent action, going just 2-of-13 from downtown over the last two games, both lopsided losses for San Jose State.
Nevada
Nick Davidson: The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward is one of three double-digit scorers for Nevada and is the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 6.7 per game. Davidson has scored double-digit points in four of the last six games as a complimentary scorer for star guards Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear.
San Jose State vs. Nevada prediction and pick
Nevada’s defense is ranked No. 51 in efficiency, per KenPom, but has stumbled down the stretch, giving up 83.6 points per game. Are you getting Nevada at a discount because of it?
Well, it’s not exactly a dream matchup for the Wolf Pack’s defense. San Jose State’s offense is ranked No. 125 in the nation and owns top-100 metrics in 3-point shooting (No. 80) and 2-point shooting (No. 84). Nevada’s defense is No. 58 in effective field goal percentage but the Spartans are getting quality looks, ranking No. 67 in effective field goal percentage.
The real edge for Nevada is with its offense, which is No. 75 in the country. Nevada is a top-10 team in the nation at getting to the free-throw line and San Jose State is No. 242 in fouling. The Spartans’ sub-par defense doesn’t stop there as the unit is No. 286 overall, No. 248 in defending shots from inside the arc, and No. 347 in defending from the perimeter. San Jose State is 14-6 to the over this year and for good reason - good offense and bottom-of-the-barrel defense. With Nevada’s offense getting whatever it wants and its defense struggling, go with the over.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.