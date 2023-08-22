San Jose State vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 0
How will Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams start his season?
By Reed Wallach
USC looks to breakthrough into the College Football Playoff with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams under center, starting its season at home against San Jose State.
The Trojans open as massive favorites in Week 0 in hopes of getting off to a fast start this season. Can USC cash in as more than four touchdown favorites?
Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the season opener:
San Jose State vs. USC odds, spread and total
USC vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- San Jose State went 4-7 against the spread (ATS) last season
- San Jose State went 2-1 ATS in non conference play last season
- USC went 8-5 ATS last season
- USC went OVER in 10 of 13 games last season
San Jose State vs. USC How to Watch
Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Game Time: 8 PM EST
Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
How to Watch (TV): PAC-12 Network
San Jose State Record: 0-0
USC Record: 0-0
San Jose State vs. USC Key Players to Watch
San Jose State
Chevan Corderio: Corderio returns at quarterback, a threat with both his arms and legs, passing for over 3,200 yards with 31 total touchdowns (nine rushing) and six interceptions.
He’ll face a USC defense that was outside the top 100 in EPA/Play and has been privy to getting into shootouts. Can Corderio overcome the loss of his No. 1 target last season, Elijah Cooks, and possible his second best receiver last season, Justin Lockhart (injury)?
USC
Caleb Williams: It starts and ends with Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who will look to start his defense of the award against a SJSU defense that is replacing its top two pass rushers, Junior Fehoko (nine sacks) and Cade Hall (seven-and-a-half sacks). Williams compiled more than 5,000 total yards and 50 touchdowns and should put up big numbers in the opener.
Jack Sullivan: The Purdue transfer recorded five-and-a-half sacks last season and will headline a new look USC defensive front that will look to improve after struggling last season. The Trojans were 120th in yards per play allowed and 111th in third down conversion percentage, numbers that must improve in 2023 in order to win the PAC-12 title.
San Jose State vs. USC Prediction and Pick
It’s worth monitoring the state of the Spartans wide receiver room, as the team needs to replace an 1,000 yard receiver in Cooks, and Lockhart has been in and out of practice. If Lockhart can’t go, SJSU may not have the weapons to attack a suspect USC defense.
USC should have little issue moving the ball at will against an SJSU defense that returns only 52% of its production from last season, per ESPN.com. The Trojans will need to replace first round pick Jordan Addison at receiver, but with Mario Williams, Tahj Washington and Arizona transfer Dorian Singer stepping in, I don’t expect much of a drop off.
While I’m concerned about SJSU’s ability to hold up in this game, USC should make easy work of this new-look Spartans defense.
Meanwhile, San Jose State may struggle to stay within this massive number, but with Corderio’s ability to make plays with his legs in garbage time and the return of all five offensive linemen, I’d rather take the over with plenty of chances late to make this a winning bet.
