San Jose State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Lay it with the Aggies)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for San Jose State-Utah State.
Utah State is bidding to make the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 2010-11 and the first year of the Danny Sprinkle era has produced a Top 25 club. The No. 17 Aggies are alone atop the Mountain West with a 6-1 conference record after getting past Boise State on the road in overtime (90-84) over the weekend.
They return home to face the lowly Spartans of San Jose State, which have struggled mightily for the last two months, losing 10 of their last 13 games following a 5-2 start. San Jose State is 1-6 in conference play and are coming off a 12-point home loss to UNLV on Saturday.
Will Utah State assert its dominance and pull away as a double-digit favorite? Here’s a betting preview for Tuesday’s conference clash in Logan with a best bet.
San Jose State vs. Utah State odds, spread and total
San Jose State vs. Utah State betting trends
- San Jose State is 9-10 ATS this season
- Utah State is 10-7-1 ATS this season
- San Jose State is 6-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- Utah State is 9-5-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-5 in San Jose State games this season
- The OVER is 12-6 in Utah State games this season
San Jose State vs. Utah State how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to watch (TV): Fubo Sports Network
- San Jose State record: 8-12 (1-6 Mountain West)
- Utah State record: 18-2 (6-1 Mountain West)
San Jose State vs. Utah State key players to watch
San Jose State
Tibet Gorener: The 6-foot-9 junior forward from Istanbul is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season on a Spartans’ offense that is bottom half in the Mountain West in most categories. Since being held to 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting in a loss to Boise State Jan. 5, Gorener is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games, sinking 16 3-pointers in that span. He poured in a season-high 32 points in a loss to Fresno State Jan. 16.
Utah State
Great Osobor: The 6-foot-8 junior forward has lived up to his first name with the Aggies after transferring from Montana State. Osobor headlines a high-powered Utah State offense that features five players averaging 9.3 or more points per game. He has 10 double-doubles this season, including in each of the last two games. He shot a season-low five times in 43 minutes in Saturday’s overtime win over Boise State, but still managed 14 points by getting to the free-throw line 11 times and polished off a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with seven assists.
San Jose State vs. Utah State prediction and pick
San Jose State might be 6-6 ATS as an underdog this season, but it's dropped its last three straight up and against the spread while getting points. In that span, the Spartans’ defense, which ranks No. 285 in efficiency, per KenPom, have allowed opponents to shoot 56.7% from the field, 47.5% from beyond the arc and are giving up 85.6 points per game.
A struggling defense is not a good matchup for a Utah State offense that ranks second in the Mountain West in scoring (82.6 points per game), assists (17.5) and field goal percentage (49.9%). The Aggies have been an over bettor’s delight (12-6) with a high-scoring offense despite ranking No. 312 in KenPom in 3-point shooting.
Utah State is No. 9 in shooting from inside the arc, though, and it’s a dream matchup against a San Jose State defense that ranks No. 336 against 3s, No. 293 in effective field goal percentage and No. 314 in steal percentage.
On the other side, Utah State’s defense is No. 50 in KenPom and dominates the boards, ranking No. 19 in limiting second-chance opportunities. Utah State is elite at defending the perimeter (No. 9).
San Jose State’s offense is top-60 in KenPom in both 3-point shooting and effective field goal percentage, but Utah State’s perimeter defense will make it tough. The matchup is too good; lay the points as Utah State cruises.
