Santa Barbara vs. Hawai'i Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 25
Hawai'i holds a special place in all of our hearts as sports bettors. When every other game across North American sports has already wrapped up, we can rely on the Rainbow Warriors for a late-night sweat.
The same is true for tonight as they host UC Santa Barbara starting at midnight eastern.
If you're looking for a bet to place for this Big West showdown late at night, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into it.
UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii odds, spread, and total
UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii betting trends
- The OVER is 5-2 in UCSB's last seven games
- UCSB is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Hawaii
- UCSB is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 road games played vs. Hawaii
- Hawaii is 1-4 in its last five games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in Hawaii's last six home games
UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii how to watch
- Date: Thursday, January 25
- Game Time: 11:59 pm EST
- Venue: Stan Sheriff Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- UC Santa Barbara record: 11-7 (4-4 in Big West)
- Hawaii Record: 10-9 (2-5 in Big West)
UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii key players to watch
UC Santa Barbara
Ajay Mitchell: UCSB's point guard is the best weapon the Gauchos have. He leads the team with 19.4 points per game while also leading in assists with 3.9. Add 3.7 rebounds per game and you have their team MVP. Their chances of winning increase when he brings his "A" game. If he doesn't, they're in trouble.
Hawaii
Justin McKay: Hawaii ranks 26th in the country in three-point shot rate and Justin McKay is its best weapon in that area. He is shooting 40% from beyond the arc this season, but has 23 fewer attempts then Noel Coleman, who is only 32% from three. Hawaii would be smart to get the ball in McKay's hands on the perimeter more often.
UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii prediction and pick
There is a long held belief that Hawaii has a big home court advantage in college basketball. That hasn't been the case and the Rainbow Warriors actually have worse numbers when playing at home. For example, their effective field goal percentage actually drops 3.1% when playing on their home court.
That could hurt them tonight against a UCSB team that's 27th in the country in effective field goal percentage.
I'll back the Gauchos to get the job done and cover as underdogs in Hawaii.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
