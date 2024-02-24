Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Zags Exact Revenge?)
By Reed Wallach
Gonzaga is firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble and will look to even the socre with a WCC foe that stunned the Bulldogs early in conference play.
Santa Clara has battled injuries, but when the team was whole, the Broncos shocked Gonzaga 77-76 at home last month. Now, the season series flips to Spokane where Gonzaga will look to take care of business this time around.
How should we bet this one? We got you covered below with a full betting preview:
New Caesars Sportsbook users! Sign up below and get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000 when you use the link below to sign up!
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends
- Santa Clara is 16-10-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Santa Clara has covered in seven of nine road games this season
- Gonzaga is 12-15 ATS this season
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: McCarthy Athletic Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Santa Clara Record: 18-10
- Gonzaga Record: 21-6
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Key Players to Watch
Santa Clara
Adama Bal: Bal returned from injury on Thursday, but struggled quite a bit, failing to score in 29 minutes, missing all 29 shots. However, his impact is clear on a Santa Clara team. The team scores five more points per 100 possessions when he is on the court and allows three less points, according to Hoop-Explorer.
Gonzaga
Graham Ike: The Wyoming big man is starting to impose his will on the WCC. He has scored 20 or more in four straight games and has at least a block in both games. The Gonzaga offense is humming at the moment, still riding the momentum of a road win at Kentucky, scoring 86 or more in the past three games.
Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga's defense gives me pause at taking the home favorites to cover with necessary margin, but I do trust the offense to get the job done at the very least.
Santa Clara won't pressure the ball whatsoever, which should let the likes of Ryan Nembhard to navigate around the court and set up the Gonzaga motion offense that is top 10 in the country in two-point field goal percentage.
I believe that with Gonzaga's ability to move with little ball pressure, the team will be able to tee off on a Santa Clara defense that has allowed WCC foes to shoot just 27% from beyond the arc in conference play. However, I believe the Bulldogs can find the antidote and hit the Broncs with some much deserved regression.
While Santa Clara has limited teams from the perimeter, it hasn't been due to stout defense. ShotQuality deems that the team is outside the top 300 in terms of 'Open 3 Rate,' so I expect Gonzaga can find some gaps in the Broncos defense.
I'm going to lay off the point spread and instead target the Gonzaga team total over on Saturday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!