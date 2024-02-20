Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds (New York Giants are Favorites to Retain Star RB)
Will the Giants bring back the former Rookie of the Year or will Barkley find a new home in free agency?
The clock is ticking on what the New York Giants will do with standout running back Saquon Barkley.
The two-week window to apply the franchise tag on Barkley opened on Tuesday and will expire on March 5 at 3 p.m. Barkley received the franchise tag last season after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a long-term deal.
It appears unlikely that the Giants will use the franchise tag for a second consecutive year, so it’s up to the team and Barkley’s team to either sign a new contract or explore free agency.
Barkley had a bounce-back season in 2022, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns to garner a Pro-Bowl nod and help the Giants reach the second round of the NFC playoffs. Last season, Barkley averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and finished with 962 yards and six scores on a struggling Giants’ offense that dealt with a sub-par quarterback play between Daniel Jones, Danny DeVito and Tyrod Taylor.
Should the Giants do everything in their power to get Barkley back in blue? Odds have been set on where Barkley will play in 2024 and Vegas has a return to the Meadowlands as the most likely scenario.
Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
New York Giants Favored to Keep Saquon Barkley
The New York Giants are the clear favorite at -150 (an implied probability of 60%) to keep the two-time Pro-Bowler and former Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Giants could be looking at a chance in quarterback with Daniel Jones’ struggles and season-ending knee injury last year. However, it’s no secret Brian Daboll’s team was at its best in 2022, when Barkley missed just one game and ran for double-digit touchdowns for the first time since his rookie season in 2018.
The Giants have plenty of other needs to address with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially in the trenches blocking for Barkley.
Houston Texans in Mix for Saquon Barkley
The Houston Texans were one of the best stories in the NFL last season as first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and first-year quarterback C.J. Stroud brought the franchise from worst to first in the AFC South. Now, the Texans are trying to take the next step.
Houston is the runner-up on the oddsboard to land Barkley at +275, an implied probability of 26.67%. It could come as a surprise, as Houston seemed more likely to go after a star wide receiver to pair with 1,300-yard receiver Nico Collins. On the ground, Houston got a nice bump in the rushing attack with Devin Singletary running for a career-high 898 yards and assuming the starting role from Dameon Pierce.
Houston will be the favorite to repeat as AFC South champions, but could need another superstar in its skilled position group for a deeper playoff run.
Do the Chargers Make a Move For Saquon Barkley?
The Chargers are also in the mix in what is, based on the odds board, a three-team race to get Barkley. The Chargers are +400, an implied probability of 20%. After the Giants, Texans and Chargers, the fourth favorite is the Chicago Bears at a distant +1500.
Austin Ekeler is an unrestricted free agent after his four-year, $24.5 million contract expired following a sub-par 2023 campaign. In 14 games, Ekeler ran for just 628 yards, had 51 receptions (his fewest since 2018) for 436 yards, and just six total touchdowns.
The Chargers will have to deal with their salary cap problem as new general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh inherit a club that is projected to be $46 million over the salary cap next season.
