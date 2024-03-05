Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds See Drastic Shift Towards Houston Texans
Breaking down the latest odds for Saquon Barkley's next team in the 2024 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Giants are not placing the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley this offseason, making in a free agent.
Barkley was tagged by the Giants last season, but the star running back is now favored to land with a different team in the 2024 season. The former No. 2 overall pick had 962 rushing yards, six rushing scores and 280 receiving yards in 14 games last season.
After opening as a favorite to land with. the Houston Texans in the 2024 seaosn, Barkley's odds for his next team at DraftKings Sportsbook have shifted to -200, and he's now just +500 to remain with the Giants.
Here's a look at the full odds for Barkley's next team, as the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Texans have made some major leaps in the odds to land the star running back.
Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds
If Barkley lands with the Texans, he'd provide a nice boost to the team's ground game that was led by Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce last season. Houston won a playoff game in CJ Stroud's rookie season, and it would make sense for Houston to go all in around the young quarterback while he's still on his rookie deal.
As for the Giants, the team appears to truly be entering a rebuild, as Barkley has been the most impactful offensive player for the team for several seasons. It'll be interesting to see if the Giants can bring Barkley back on a deal that they believe is fair for his market value.
