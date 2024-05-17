Scottie Scheffler Arrest Causes Major Dip In PGA Championship Odds
When you woke up this morning you probably didn't expect to look at your phone and see a Scottie Scheffler mug shot, but that's exactly what we got.
The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world was involved in some sort of traffic dispute in the early morning on Friday while on his way to Valhalla for his Round 2 tee time. The exact details of what happened are still coming to light, but we now know what he was charged with.
There was thankfully no one seriously hurt in the incident, which means the next question we can try to answer is how this will affect his chances of winning the PGA Championship.
In case your wondering, his odds did shift.
Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship Odds
We have seen some significant movement in Scheffler's odds to win his second major of the year since his arrest.
- Before Arrest: +400
- After Arrest: +500
- Now: +450
The odds listed above are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
His odds have been on a roller coaster since the news broke. A big reason for the initial drop in his odds was the idea that if he missed his tee time, he would be disqualified from the event.
Since then, Scheffler has been released and he's made it to Valhalla Golf Club an hour before his scheduled tee time at 10:08 am et. Once it was announced he wouldn't miss his tee time, his odds moved back in his favor to +450. Remember, even if he tees it up at his scheduled tee time, it will be without his usual pre-round routine or warm up.
If you translate those odds to implied probability, his chances of winning the PGA Championship shifted from 20%, to 16.67%, then back up to 18.18%.
His round on Friday is going to be must-watch television.
