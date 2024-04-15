Scottie Scheffler Grand Slam Odds: Can He Win Next 3 Majors?
Following a dominant Masters win, can Scottie Scheffler complete the unthinkable yearly Grand Slam?
By Reed Wallach
Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters in three years on Sunday, which brings up the question, can the No. 1 golfer in the world keep it going?
Scheffler won the Players Championship earlier this season in addition to the first Major of the year, and the gap between him and the rest of the field continues to grow. With three more Majors on the docket this year, can Scheffler complete the yearly Grand Slam, which no player has ever done before?
The current top golfer on the planet, who won at Augusta by four strokes, has contended in every major before, tying for second at the U.S. Open in 2022, the PGA Championship in 2023 and tying for eighth at the Open Championship in 2021.
Scheffler hasn’t won another Major outside of the Masters, but he will go off as the favorite in the remaining three if he stays close to his current form. Currently, there are five players that hold the career Grand Slam: Jack Nickalus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.
The world No. 1 player will look to build on his torrid start to the year at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky next month and Pinehurst for the U.S. Open in North Carolina in June. The last Major of the year is in July at Royal Troon in Scotland.
For now, here are the Texas native’s odds to win each Major following an impressive Masters victory.
Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win U.S. Open
Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win Open Championship
