Scottie Scheffler's Masters Odds Approaching Tiger Woods Territory
There will never be another Tiger Woods, but if there's anyone in the current era of golfers who has a chance to be even mentioned in the same sentence as him, it's Scottie Scheffler.
The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world is coming off back-to-back wins, taking down the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then following it up with being the first player to ever win back-to-back Players Championships.
Scheffler has not finished outside the top 10 just once dating back to the BMW Championship last August, and it was a T17 finish at The American Express in January. He also had a stretch last season of seven straight starts where he finished inside the top 5.
As a result, Scheffler's odds to win the upcoming 2024 edition of The Masters have continued to get shorter and shorter. Let's take a look at the 2022 champion's latest odds to win his second Green Jacket:
Scottie Scheffler Masters odds
As of writing this article, Scheffler's odds to win the Masters next month are set at +490 at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 16.95% chance of being victorious at Augusta. Remember, this event will feature the best golfers on the planet, including LIV golfers. Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and the other top golfers who he hasn't had to play against so far in 2024 will be there at Augusta.
Still, sportsbooks continue to shorten his odds.
At +400, Scheffler is becoming dangerously close to being as big of a favorite as Tiger Woods was at the Masters during his prime.
The five-time Masters champion saw his odds at Augusta hover anywhere from +150 to +300 between 2000 and 2010. In 2011, 2012, and 2013, he fell to +400, +450, and +400 again, which is very close to where Scheffler sits today.
The longevity of Woods and the other greats like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer may never be matched again, but Scheffler's play over the past two years is starting to resemble some of the most dominant runs in the sport's history. His odds of putting put on the Green Jacket this year poetically reflect exactly that. Sure, he's not close to being set at +130 to win like Woods was in 2008, but his odds are right on the cusp of where Tiger's were at the turn of the decade in 2010.
The 27-year old University of Texas alum is on the brink of greatness.
If you want to bet on this year's edition of the Masters, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.