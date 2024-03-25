Seattle U vs. Evansville Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CBI Quarterfinals (Ride with the Redhawks)
College basketball betting preview for Seattle U-Evansville.
No. 3 Seattle wreaked havoc defensively and did enough on the offensive end to pull away from Delaware State in the first round of the CBI. They are decent favorites to win by margin against Monday in the event’s semifinals against Evansville.
Will they turn in a repeat performance on both sides of the ball?
No. 11 Evansville defied the pregame odds in its 64-63 win over No. 6 Quinnipiac in the first round. The Purple Aces hadn’t played in 16 days before tipping off the CBI with an upset. Can they pull out another outright win as an underdog in Monday’s second-round tilt?
Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Seattle U vs. Evansville Odds, Spread and Total
Seattle U vs. Evansville Betting Trends
- Seattle is 18-15 ATS this season
- Evansville is 19-14 ATS this season
- Seattle is 10-12 ATS as a favorite this season
- Evansville is 16-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 14-19 in Seattle games this season
- The OVER is 11-22 in Evansville games this season
Seattle U vs. Evansville How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 25
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to watch (TV): FloHoops
- Seattle U record: 20-14
- Evansville record: 17-17
Seattle U vs. Evansville Key Players to Watch
Seattle U
Kobe Williamson: Seattle’s lineup gets even more dangerous when Williamson is on, providing production from the Redhawks’ bench. Williamson, a 6-foot-8 junior, scored 13 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds in Seattle’s 79-66 first-round win over Delaware State. Seattle is 10-4 this season when Williamson scores in double figures.
Evansville
Kenny Strawbridge Jr.: With Evansville’s top two scorers out for the first round against Quinnipiac, Strawbridge led the way for Evansville with 11 points and five rebounds. He is averaging 9.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game but only shoots 41.3% from the field.
Seattle U vs. Evansville Prediction and Pick
Evansville was only seventh in the MVC this season in points per game (71.3) and field goal percentage (44.9%) this season and the Purple Aces were short handed in the first round of the CBI with its only double-digit scorers (Ben Humrichous and Yacine Toumi) not available.
There are still question marks if that duo will suit up Monday night which is obviously bad news for the underdog Purple Aces. Evansville struggled on the offensive end without that tandem and will run into a tough Seattle defense Monday afternoon. Seattle is No. 73 in KenPom in defensive efficiency and is superb in shot defense as the No. 17 team in effective field goal percentage.
Seattle swarms the perimeter (No. 4 against 3-pointers) and cleans up on the glass (No. 53 in defensive rebounding). The Redhawks defense can set the tone against an Evansville offense that has been average at full strength but could be without its top scorers.
On the offensive end, Seattle was the No. 4 three-point shooting team in the WAC this season and can take advantage on the perimeter against Evansville’s defense, which is No. 305 in the nation defending triples.
Evansville gives up 37.1% of its points this season from beyond the arc (the 13th highest rate in the nation) and that trend continues with Seattle lighting it up from deep in Daytona Beach. Lay the points with Seattle.
