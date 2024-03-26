Seattle U vs. Fairfield Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CBI Semifinal (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview for Seattle U-Fairfield.
A pair of double-digit wins in the CBI has given Seattle its third consecutive 20-win season. The Redhawks will try to ride that momentum in the CBI semifinals on Tuesday night against the high-flying Fairfield Stags. No. 2 Seattle quickly dispatched Delaware State (79-66) and Evansville (71-57) to open the event. Can they pull away from No. 7 Fairfield as a modest favorite?
The Stags were hurt by transfer portal departures before the CBI but still rallied to edge Chicago State in the quarterfinals Monday, 77-74. Can they hang around with a trip to the CBI championship game on the line? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Seattle vs. Fairfield Odds, Spread and Total
Seattle vs. Fairfield Betting Trends
- Seattle is 19-15 ATS this season
- Fairfield is 16-18-1 ATS this season
- Seattle is 11-12 ATS as a favorite this season
- Fairfield is 6-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 14-20 in Seattle games this season
- The OVER is 23-12 in Fairfield games this season
Seattle vs. Fairfield How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 26
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Seattle record: 21-14
- Fairfield record: 24-12
Seattle vs. Fairfield Key Players to Watch
Seattle
Alex Schumacher: The 6-foot-3 senior guard has been an all-around contributor for the Redhawks this season. He is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on the year. In two CBI contests, Schumacher has combined for 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. He poured in a team-high 22 points in Seattle’s 71-57 win over Evansville on Monday.
Fairfield
Caleb Fields: Despite losing Jamie Johns Jr. and Jalen Leach via the transfer portal, the Stags still have Fields, a 6-foot-2 senior guard and the team’s leading scorer. Fields averaged 16.8 points per game and took control in Fairfield’s second-round win over Chicago State, finishing with 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting and six 3-pointers.
Seattle vs. Fairfield Prediction and Pick
It’s strength-on-strength in this matchup. Starting with Fairfield’s offense, which plays fast (No. 53 in average possession length, per KenPom) and is efficient. The Stags like to light it up from the perimeter, scoring 36.3% of its points from beyond the arc (38th-highest in the country).
Fortunately, Seattle’s defense is one of the best in the nation on the perimeter. The Redhawks are No. 7 in KenPom against triples and are No. 18 overall in effective field goal percentage. They are No. 62 inside the arc, as well, while cleaning up on the glass. Seattle is No. 42 in defensive rebounding.
Seattle’s not as superb on the offensive end and has gone just 11-12 ATS as a favorite. Seattle is No. 175 in effective field goal percentage but the difference on this side of the ball is in ball security. Fairfield can create transition opportunities with its elite turnover percentage (No. 31). The Stags are also No. 17 in steal percentage and Seattle is No. 290 in protecting the rock.
With Fairfield playing shorthanded without two players, you can see them playing slower than usual. The Seattle defense can get enough stops and the Fairfield defense can limit an inconsistent Redhawks’ offense. Take the under.
Don't miss out on all the NCAA Tournament coverage with BetSided's March Madness page
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.