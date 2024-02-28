Seton Hall vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 28 (Bluejays Bounce Back at Home)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Seton Hall-Creighton.
Seton Hall is closing in on securing a first-round bye in the Big East Tournament and potentially a second-straight ticket to March Madness.
The Pirates have picked up three quality wins in a row (two Quad 2s, one Quad 1) over the last two weeks and will try to stay hot in a big road test Wednesday night in Omaha against No. 12 Creighton.
Creighton was on fire a week ago, knocking UConn from its No. 1 ranking with a court-storming 85-66 victory over the Huskies. Creighton fell flat in its last game - an 80-66 loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden - and will look to bounce back as sizable favorites against the visiting Pirates Wednesday night.
Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday’s conference clash at CHI Health Center Omaha with a best bet.
Seton Hall vs. Creighton Odds, Spread and Total
Seton Hall vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Seton Hall is 13-14 ATS this season
- Creighton is 14-14 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 7-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Creighton is 13-12 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-14-1 in Seton Hall games this season
- The OVER is 13-15 in Creighton games this season
Seton Hall vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Seton Hall record: 18-9 (11-5 Big East)
- Creighton record: 20-8 (11-6 Big East)
Seton Hall vs. Creighton Key Players to Watch
Seton Hall
Dre Davis: Seton Hall is led by its elite backcourt and Davis is the underrated piece of the puzzle. The 6-foot-6 senior guard has scored 36 points over the last two games and is one of Seton Hall’s best rebounders (5.7). Davis has grabbed 51 boards over the last seven games and Seton Hall is 12-4 when he records five-plus rebounds.
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: Creighton’s motto of “Let it Fly” has led to a lot of success from beyond the arc, but the Bluejays are one of the best 2-point shooting teams in the country. Having Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1 center shooting 63.6% from the field, helps with that. Kalkbrenner is coming off his first double-double this month with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to St. John’s. He had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in the previous matchup with Seton Hall.
Seton Hall vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick
In the previous matchup with these two teams, Creighton went on the road and pulled out a 97-94 win in three overtimes on Jan. 20. Switch the venues and Creighton has a pair of big advantages in this matchup.
Creighton’s offense still lets it fly at the highest rate in the Big East (29 three-point attempts per game). The Bluejays are No. 55 in 3-point shooting in the nation, per KenPom, and Seton Hall’s defense, ranked No. 41 in efficiency, is No. 158 in defending triples.
While Creighton’s high-scoring offense may lead the headlines, the Bluejays are No. 23 in defense. Creighton, too, is better at defending inside the arc than behind it. Creighton is No. 82 against triples but Seton Hall hasn’t been able to connect from downtown, ranking No. 287 in KenPom.
Seton Hall is much better getting to the rim, but Creighton has elite protection with Kalkbrenner commanding the frontcourt and the size advantage with the No. 17 height in the country.
Seton Hall hasn’t traveled well this season, going 5-4 on the road (12-3 at home) and 4-5 ATS. Back Creighton in a prime bounce-back spot following its poor performance last time out.
