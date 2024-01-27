Seton Hall vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 27 (Take the over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Seton Hall-Marquette.
Seton Hall was one of the best stories in college basketball after cruising past St. John’s, 80-65, on Jan. 16 to start 6-1 in Big East play. Now, the Pirates have hit a bump in the road with back-to-back conference losses and injury concerns to one of its star players. Star guard Kadary Richmond played 51 minutes in Seton Hall’s 97-94 triple-overtime loss to Creighton, then sat out against Providence four days later with an undisclosed injury. Without Richmond, Seton Hall struggled offensively and lost to Providence, 67-63.
The Pirates will need Richmond if they have a shot of sweeping the regular-season series against No. 14 Marquette, which has won three straight games after starting 2-3 in the Big East.
Here’s the betting breakdown for Saturday’s conference clash in Milwaukee with a best bet.
Seton Hall vs. Marquette odds, spread and total
Seton Hall vs. Marquette betting trends
- Seton Hall is 9-11 ATS this season
- Marquette is 9-9-1 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 6-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Marquette is 6-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-10-1 in Seton Hall games this season
- The OVER is 7-12 in Marquette games this season
Seton Hall vs. Marquette how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
- Game time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Seton Hall record: 13-7 (6-3 Big East)
- Marquette record: 14-5 (5-3 Big East)
Seton Hall vs. Marquette key players to watch
Seton Hall
Al-Amir Dawes: Richmond is Seton Hall’s leader in scoring (16.4 points per game), assists (4.9), and grabs 6.9 rebounds per game, so if he’s unavailable on Saturday it falls on Dawes to carry the load offensively. The 6-foot-2 senior guard is averaging 14.8 points per game and scored 26 points against Providence in a losing effort. Dawes has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games and put up 23 on 7-of-10 shooting in Seton Hall’s 78-75 win over Marquette earlier this month.
Marquette
Oso Ighodaro: Marquette has four starters averaging double figures and Ighodaro is one of three putting up at least 14 points per game. The 6-foot-11 senior forward is in his fourth season with the Golden Eagles and putting up career-highs in points and rebounds (7.1) while shooting 64.4% from the floor. Ighodaro, who had 22 points in the previous meeting against the Pirates, is shooting an absurd 83.3% from the field (25-of-30) over the last three games and registered his first double-double since November in Marquette’s win over DePaul on Wednesday (19 points, 12 rebounds).
Seton Hall vs. Marquette prediction and pick
Simply put, Seton Hall is in trouble if Richmond can’t suit up for this matchup that features two elite backcourts.
Marquette guard Tyler Kolek was the Preseason Big East Player of the Year and he’s performed like one, averaging 14.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Kam Jones has been just as lethal, averaging 14.4 points a night.
Defensively, Marquette ranks No. 16 overall in KenPom in efficiency, but they’ve struggled to defend from the perimeter (No. 201) and rank No. 164 in effective field goal percentage. They’re not much better inside the arc, ranking No. 147 defending shots from 2-point range.
Seton Hall’s offense is No. 57 overall, but the Pirates are a different team without Richmond running the show. Seton Hall struggles to protect the rock (No. 276 in turnover percentage) and that’s a bad matchup against a Marquette defense that lives off takeaways (No. 8) and even worse if Richmond can’t go.
Marquette’s defense is too turnover-dependent and may be a little overvalued after giving up 70-plus points in three consecutive games. Seton Hall should bounce back offensively from a cold shooting night (32.3%) against an elite Providence defense.
Take the over, which is good to 148.
PICK: OVER 145.5
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.