Seton Hall vs. Providence Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, Jan. 3
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Providence vs. Seton Hall in Big East competition on Wednesday.
By Reed Wallach
Providence's home court advantage will be put to the test on Wednesday night in Big East play as the Firars play host to Seton Hall.
Providence is enjoying an 11-2 start to the season and will look to further its claim as a Big East contender against Seton Hall, who has been hit-or-miss this season, notching a home win against UConn, but losing by double digits to the likes of Xavier and Iowa away from the Rock.
Can Seton Hall travel and compete? Here are the odds for this conference meeting at The Dunk.
Seton Hall vs. Providence Odds, Spread and Total
Providence vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends
- Providence is 8-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Seton Hall is 5-8 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 2-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- Providence has gone UNDER in 10 of 13 games this season
Seton Hall vs. Providence How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Seton Hall Record: 8-5
- Providence Record: 11-2
Seton Hall vs. Providence Key Players to Watch
Seton Hall
Kadary Richmond: Richmond is the high usage engine of this Seton Hall offense, but it hasn't been pretty thus far. The Pirates are 169th in effective field goal percentage this season and really struggle to shoot from beyond the arc. Richmond is turning the ball over at an alarming rate (20%), and has his hands full with a stout Providence defense.
Providence
Brycen Hopkins: The veteran big man has been fantastic this season, the anchor behind Providence's elite interior offense, 17th in 2-point percentage across the country. However, Seton Hall has an elite interior defense which can force Providence to lean on its perimeter game.
Seton Hall vs. Providence Prediction and Pick
Seton Hall's defense will be a stiff test for the budding Friars offense that is shooting the ball very well, but struggles to protect the ball and generate second chances.
While Providence is 46th in effective field goal percentage, the team is 250th or worse in offensive rebounding percentage and turnover rate and face a Seton Hall team that is great at forcing turnovers (66th) and shutting down inside the arc (63rd in two-point percentage allowed).
Providence shoots three's a ton, top 50 in 3-point rate, but is below average from distance, shooting only 33% as a unit. Seton Hall has been gashed from deep, allowing foes to shoot 35% from the 3-point line, but the team has the length to challenge Providence and force them into tough looks and turnovers.
As noted above, the Pirates offense is struggling this season. The team's best trait is its ability to generate second chances, top 10 in offensive rebounding rate, but the Friars are 43rd in defensive rebounding rate and should keep Seton Hall to one try.
I think both defenses have the upper hand in this matchup and I'll go with the under on Wednesday night.
