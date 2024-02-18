Seton Hall vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 18
Breaking down the odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Sunday's Big East action between Seton Hall and St. John's.
The Big East is chaos this season, with only 4.0 games separating second-place Marquette and ninth-placeth place St. John's. Seton Hall is right in the middle of that log jam at 9-5 which makes today's game a pivotal one in the conference, especially for St. John's if they want to make a run at improving their standing.
This will be the second time these two teams will face each other this season. The Pirates got the better of the Red Storm back on January 16, beating them by a final score of 80-65. Will history repeat itself today? Let's dive into it.
Seton Hall vs. St. John's odds, spread, and total
Seton Hall vs. St. John's betting trends
- Seton Hall is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games
- Seton Hall is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. St. John's
- The UNDER is 11-5 in Seton Hall's last 16 road games
- St. John's is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- St. John's is 9-2 straight up in its last 11 home games
Seton Hall vs. St. John's how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Game time: 5 p.m. EST
- Venue: UBS Arena
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Seton Hall record: 16-9 (9-5 in Big East)
- USF record: 14-11 (6-8 in Big East)
Seton Hall vs. St. John's key players to watch
Seton Hall
Kadary Richmond: There is no arguing that Kadary Richmond is Seton Hall's best player. He leads the team in points per game (16.1), assists per game (5.2), steals per game (2.0), and he's second in rebounds per game with 6.9. If a team can stop Richmond, they can stop the Pirates.
St. John's
Joel Soriano: St. John's likes to attack the interior of opposing defenses utilizing its center, Joel Soriano, who's averaging 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Teams have to bring their "A" game down low to compete with the Red Storm.
Seton Hall vs. St. John's prediction and pick
I'm going to lay the points on St. John's getting its revenge and covering the spread against the Pirates. Look for turnovers to play a big role in this game. Seton Hall ranks 297th in turnovers per possession which includes turning it over on 19.2% of possessions when playing on the road.
Now, the Pirates have to play a Red Storm team that ranks inside the top 80 in opponent turnovers per possession, including forcing turnovers on 20.6% of defensive possessions at home.
Don't let St. John's record in the conference fool you. The Red Storm ranks inside the top 100 in most defensive metrics in the country and has the weapons to shut down and beat Seton Hall.
