Seton Hall vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 11
Find out why betting on the UNDER in the Seton Hall vs. Villanova game could be a smart move.
People had high hopes for Villanova heading into this season but the Wildcats are a disappointing 5-7 in Big East play. After thinking they found some momentum by beating Providence last week, they followed that up with yet another loss, this one coming in a 56-53 decision against Xavier.
Now, Villanova will host the 8-4 Seton Hall Pirates, who are attempting to make a run at the top spot in the conference.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on today's action.
Seton Hall vs. Villanova odds, spread, and total
Seton Hall vs. Villanova betting trends
- Seton Hall is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- Seton Hall has lost seven straight games to Villanova
- Seton Hall is 1-19 straight up in its last 20 games at Villanova
- The UNDER is 10-5 in Villanova's last 15 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
Seton Hall vs. Villanova how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to watch (TV): CBSSN
- Seton Hall record: 15-8 (8-4 in Big East)
- Villanova record: 12-11 (5-7 in Big East)
Seton Hall vs. Villanova key players to watch
Seton Hall
Jaden Bediako: The key for Seton Hall to upset Villanova today is to attack them in the interior of their defense. That game plan will include getting the ball in the hands of the Pirates' center, Jaden Bediako, who is averaging 8.7 points per game on 57.9% shooting. If they can get him involved, Villanova may struggle defensively.
Villanova
Eric Dixon: One of Villanova's biggest issues is that the Wildcats are primarily a three-point shooting team, but the player who leads the team in 3-point attempts is Eric Dixon, who's hitting them at a rate of just 35.5%. He needs to improve on those numbers if the Wildcats want to go on a run this season.
Seton Hall vs. Villanova prediction and pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and take the UNDER. Both teams have had much more success defensively than offensively this season, both ranking inside the top 100 in the country in opponent points per game.
One of my favorite stats to look at when handicapping a total bet is "opponent Floor%", which measures the percentage of an opponent's possessions that result in at least one point being scored. Both defenses thrive in this area, coming into today's game ranking 41st and 42nd in the country in that metric.
If they can stop the opposing team from scoring any points on a majority of their possessions, this is going to be a low-scoring affair. I'll take the UNDER.
