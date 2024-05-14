Shai Gilgeous NBA Finals MVP Odds Soar After Heroic Game 4 Performance vs. Mavericks
By Reed Wallach
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his first “playoff moment.”
With the Oklahoma City Thunder up against it, trailing by double digits in the second half of a must-win game against the Dallas Mavericks, down 2-1 in the series, SGA answered with a handful of key plays in the fourth quarter, including four straight buckets in two minutes to lift the Thunder over the Mavs and even the series.
Now that the series is tied 2-2 after four games, the Thunder head back to Oklahoma City with home-court advantage back in hand and buzz about the MVP runner-up rising to the occasion.
On the heels of his 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists here is the updated Finals MVP market, with the Thunder being back in the thick of things in a crowded title race.
2024 NBA Finals MVP Odds
- Jayson Tatum: +135
- Nikola Jokic: +410
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +850
- Jaylen Brown: +900
- Anthony Edwards: +950
- Luka Doncic: +1600
- Derrick White: +1900
- Kristaps Porzingis: +3000
- Jalen Brunson: +3100
- Jamal Murray: +4500
- Tyrese Haliburton: +5500
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +6500
- Kyrie Irving: +7000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Shai Gilgeous Alexander Third Favorite to be NBA Finals MVP
SGA was heroic in the team’s comeback win, sending the team back to the third choice to win the NBA Finals behind the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. OKC is a -170 favorite to advance out of this round and would have home-court advantage in the Western Conference Finals.
What’s notable is that oddsmakers are tying Gilgeous-Alexander’s odds to win Finals MVP closely to the Thunder’s odds to win the title.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, SGA is +850 to win Finals MVP, nearly the same odds as the team’s +750 title odds.
Many are beginning to believe that while the Thunder have depth, the team goes as far as he takes the group.
Game 5 is on Wednesday with OKC 4.5-point home favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.