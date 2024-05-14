Shocking Odds Released for Cowboys vs. Browns 2024 NFL Season Opener
By Reed Wallach
The 2024 NFL schedule is set to be released this week, but a handful of games have been leaked to the public and sportsbooks have been quick to release odds on the handful we already have.
The marquee matchup on Sunday afternoon in Week 1 will be the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Cleveland to take on the Browns in two teams with lofty goals entering the 2024 season. After both teams made the postseason in 2023, the game is being lined as incredibly close in the early betting market.
Here’s the betting market from DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the full schedule release.
Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Cowboys: +1 (-112)
- Browns: -1 (-108)
Moneyline:
- Cowboys: -105
- Browns: -115
Total: 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Browns Slight Favorites in Week 1 vs. Cowboys
The Browns made the postseason behind an elite defense, anchored by the Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and a late-season surge from Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco, but this season’s team is expected to be a contender in a crowded AFC.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to return from season-ending shoulder surgery and Nick Chubb is set to flank him at running back after he lost most of his 2023 campaign with a knee injury in Week 1. Those two, mixed with Amari Cooper, are expected to have the team far more potent on the offensive end with a similar defensive scheme.
This is indicated in the betting market with the Browns being slight home favorites against the Cowboys, who enter with an MVP contender in Dak Prescott and DPOY candidate Micah Parsons rushing the passer.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.