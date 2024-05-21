Shocking Timberwolves Betting Trend Is Good Sign for Team's NBA Finals Chances
By Peter Dewey
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
And they've done it by ... dominating on the road?
Minnesota is a shocking 5-1 straight up and against the spread as a road underdog in the playoffs this season, by far the best mark in the NBA.
The Wolves won three games against the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Denver, including a winner-take-all Game 7 in the second round. That's extremely impressive since Denver was 33-8 at home in the regular season and 3-0 in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Minnesota enters the Western Conference Finals as the favorite to come out of the West, but it still will likely find itself as a road underdog when playing in Dallas this series.
NBA Championship Odds Entering Conference Finals
- Boston Celtics: -150
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +275
- Dallas Mavericks: +500
- Indiana Pacers: +2500
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why Timberwolves Thriving As Underdogs is Huge in NBA Playoffs
So, why does this trend matter when it comes to the Wolves chances of winning it all?
Well, the Wolves will likely be road underdogs in Games 3, 4, and 6 (if necessary) in Dallas this series. Stealing a road game in a series where it has four games at home -- if the series goes to Game 7 -- would be massive for the Wolves' chances of advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
Dallas comes into the Western Conference Finals with an 18-16 against the spread record as a home favorite, while the Wolves are now 13-10 ATS as road dogs. Dallas failed to cover at home in multiple games against OKC (Games 4 and 6) in the second round.
Plus, this goes beyond just the Western Conference Finals.
The Wolves may have to take on the best home team -- the Boston Celtics -- if they reach the NBA Finals.
Boston went 37-4 at home in the regular season, and it would undoubtedly be favored in each home game in the Finals. The issue for the C's? They have not been great at home -- 15-14 straight up -- over their last three playoff runs.
So, the door certainly would be open for a Minnesota team that has thrived on the road this postseason to steal a game. In fact, both the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers stole Game 2 in Boston in the first two series the Celtics have played.
This trend isn't a sole reason to bet the Wolves, but it certainly helps.
When you consider that they have the No. 1 defense in the NBA and fit the net rating profile of every Finals winner since the 1996-97 season, there's a lot to like about this Minnesota team.
Don't be shocked if a road win propels the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals and beyond this postseason.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.