Shohei Ohtani Next Team Odds Features Few Surprises
By Reed Wallach
Shohei Ohtani is set to be a free agent this offseason, and there is plenty of speculation about which team he will sign with after it has been long thought that he will be leaving his current team, the Los Angeles Angels.
With speculation rising around Ohtani's next team, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for which team Ohtani will sign with next, and the favorite is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been aggressive in acquiring high end talent over the better part of a decade.
However, other teams appear to be gearing up to try and acquire Ohtani. First, let's share the opening odds before getting to the latest odds movement.
Dodgers Favored to Sign Shohei Ohtani
Many around baseball believe that the Angel's cross-town foe, the Dodgers, will sign Ohtani, but the team isn't the only one pursuing the two-way star, including a surprise team gearing up for a run.
However, after making a surprise signing of Craig Counsell, the Cubs are being taken seriously as a contender to sign Ohtani after nearly making the postseason in 2023.
After opening +700 to sign Ohtani, the Cubs are now the second choice to sign him at DraftKings as the team appears to be accelerating its rebuild.
There are plenty of teams in the mix, but the recent developments point towards the Cubs being a real contender, but it's clear that the Dodgers are the favorite to retain his services. In an MLB.com poll, the Giants, Mariners, Angels, Red Sox, Rangers, Mets and Yankees all received votes as possible landing spots to sign Ohtani.
Make sure to keep an eye on the odds during this developing situation as to the AL MVP's next team.
