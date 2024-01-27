Six Figure Wager Lands on San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship Game
By Reed Wallach
The 49ers, the Super Bowl favorite for much of this season, are expected to make good on expectation and advance to the 'Big Game' in two weeks against the Detroit Lions.
The 49ers are laying a touchdown at home against the upstart Lions at Levi's Stadium, and there is plenty of interest in the home chalk, including six figure wagers coming down on the Niners.
As limits continue to go up as we get closer to kickoff we are going to continue to see big tickets on sides of both the AFC and NFC Championship, but this one is going to key in on the bigger favorite of the two in the 49ers.
While San Francisco didn't cover as 10.5-point favorites against the Packers in a rainy NFC Divisional Round matchup, many are going back to the well with the NFC West champions against the Lions with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
You can find out what our betting expert Iain MacMillian is betting in this one in his weekly "Road to 272" column here, and also check out the updated betting odds below!
Lions vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.