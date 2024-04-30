Sixers vs. Knicks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Game 5 of NBA Playoffs
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks matchup in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks have a chance to close out the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, and they’re favored in the latest odds to do so.
New York has come a long way after it was set as an underdog in this series when the odds first came out, and the team’s defense has been the driving force – along with Jalen Brunson – in building a 3-1 series lead.
Now, the Knicks get to return to Madison Square Garden, where they are 6-1 in the last two postseasons. However, there are still questions for the Knicks with Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic suffering injuries in this series.
The Sixers are hoping that’ll help them send the series back to Philly for a Game 6 later this week.
Let’s break down the odds, key players and more for Game 5 of this series:
Sixers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Sixers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Knicks lead 3-1
Sixers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Sixers Injury Report
- Robert Covington – out
- Joel Embiid – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Jalen Brunson – probable
- Jericho Sims – probable
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
Sixers vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid: Joel Embiid had a massive Game 3, scoring 50 points, but the Knicks held him in check – especially in the fourth quarter – in Game 4. Embiid finished with 27 points, but he was 0-for-5 from the field in the fourth quarter when Tom Thibodeau switched OG Anunoby onto him as the primary defender. It’ll be interesting to see how Embiid and Philly adjust in Game 5.
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: Jalen Brunson became the 10th player in NBA history to have 47 or more points and 10 or more assists in a playoff game, breaking the Knicks’ franchise playoff scoring record for a single game in the process. After two bad games at home, Brunson scored 86 points in the Knicks’ games in Philly. If he stays hot, New York could win this series in five games.
Sixers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Can the Knicks close things out at home?
Oddsmakers sure seem to think so, favoring the team by four points even with Bogdanovic listed as out.
New York was able to survive without Robinson and Bogdanovic in Game 4, with players like OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and others stepping up, especially in the fourth quarter.
New York has been elite at home in the playoffs in the Brunson era, going 6-1 straight up, and the team is 18-14 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
Philadelphia has fought hard to keep things close with the Knicks, covering in Game 2, but the Knicks may have found something with Anunoby guarding Embiid late in Game 4.
I have a hard time trusting the Sixers after they squandered a second-half lead at home to fall down 3-1. I’ll take the Knicks to close out the series at MSG.
Pick: Knicks Moneyline (-164)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.