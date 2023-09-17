Sky vs. Aces Prediction and Odds for WNBA Playoffs Game 2 (Vegas Won't Mess Around)
The Las Vegas Aces are looking to close out the Chicago Sky in the first round.
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Aces have a chance to close out their first-round series and advance to the second round of the WNBA Playoffs on Sunday when they host the Chicago Sky.
The Sky – the No. 8 seed in the WNBA – were blown out in Game 1 in Las Vegas, losing 87-59.
Vegas struggled a bit at the end of the regular season, but the team looked sharp in Game 1, showing why it has just one loss at home all season.
Chicago will need Marina Mabrey (15.0 points per game) to suit up in this matchup. She’s listed as day-to-day after being absent from practice earlier this week.
Can the Sky extend this series and set up a winner-take-all Game 3 in Chicago?
No matter how you plan on betting on this Game 2 matchup, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users just need to sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 on any game to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets plus a potential additional $150 in no-sweat bets!
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Sky vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
I don’t think the Aces leave anything to chance at home in Game 2.
With Mabrey banged up, I am concerned about where Chicago will get offense from after Kahleah Copper, and the Aces are the No. team in both offense and defense this season.
Las Vegas did look vulnerable at the end of the regular season, but the team has never wavered at home, going 14-8 against the spread and 19-1 straight up despite being a double-digit favorite in nearly every home game this season.
This may seem like a ton of points, but the Sky have losses of 13, 12, seven and 28 against Las Vegas this season.
Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and company know that they need to make quick work of everyone to give themselves the most rest possible before a likely showdown with the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.
I don’t think they let Chicago hang around in Game 2.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.