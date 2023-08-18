Sky vs. Dream Prediction and Odds for Friday, Aug. 18 (Bounce-Back Spot for Atlanta)
The Dream could be a value in the WNBA betting market tonight.
By Peter Dewey
The Atlanta Dream are in the midst of a rough stretch, losing seven of their last 10 games to fall below .500 on the season.
It’s a rough stretch for sure, but the team could have a bounce-back opportunity against the Chicago Sky on Friday. Chicago has played the Dream three times this season, losing by double digits in each of those games.
Chicago is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The team has been awful against other Eastern Conference teams, going just 3-12 this season.
Does that give Atlanta value on Friday night?
Here’s a look at the latest odds:
Sky vs. Dream odds, spread and total
Sky vs. Dream prediction and pick
The Dream are just 2.5-point favorites in this game despite having three double-digit wins against the Sky in 2023.
The Dream have been solid at home against the spread (7-7), and I can’t help but think this a value play here.
Chicago ranks eighth in the league in net rating and ninth in defensive rating this season while the Dream are sixth in the league in net rating. Atlanta loves to push the pace to score, and it should find some easy buckets against a leaky Chicago defense.
Rhyne Howard’s status could sway this line (listed as day-to-day), but I’ll still take a shot on Atlanta at this line.
