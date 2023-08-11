Sky vs. Liberty prediction and odds for Friday, Aug. 11 (How to bet total)
The Liberty and Sky should play a high-scoring game on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Liberty and their No. 2 offense have won four straight games heading into Friday’s matchup with the Chicago Sky.
While the Sky are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the team has been solid against the spread, especially as an underdog this season.
Chicago Sky against the spread records
- On the road: 8-5
- At home: 7-7-1
- As an underdog: 11-7
- As a favorite: 4-5-1
- Overall: 15-12-1
Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and the Liberty have been dominant in the second half, blowing out the Las Vegas Aces in a recent matchup as well.
Here’s how to wager on this game on Friday night:
Sky vs. Liberty odds, spread and total
Sky vs. Liberty prediction and pick
These teams are both in the top half of the league in offensive rating this season – New York is second and Chicago is sixth.
That should lead to a high-scoring affair in this matchup, something that has been very common in Liberty games in 2023.
The team is one of the best OVER teams in the league, going 16-11 on OVERs this season.
The Sky actually upset the Liberty in their last meeting, winning 86-82, finishing with 168 combined points. While the total in this game is higher than that, I still am confident these teams will get there since New York scored 99 points against the Aces and comes into this game with four days of rest.
Given all of the offensive talent on New York – and the team’s league best 3-point shooting – the OVER is the way to go in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.