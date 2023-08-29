Sky vs. Sparks Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Aug. 29 (Can Los Angeles Even Series?)
The Los Angeles Sparks are favored agiainst the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky are the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in the WNBA playoff picture, with the Sparks holding a 1.5-game lead on the final playoff spot.
Chicago has looked better as of late, winning four of its last six games after a brutal losing streak, but it still is an underdog on the road in this matchup.
A reason for that may be the absence of Alanna Smith (9.5 points per game) in this game. The Sparks are also down a few players that have been out of the lineup for quite some time.
Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report
- Chiney Ogwumike (out)
- Lexie Brown (out)
- Nia Clouden (out)
- Katie Lou Samuelson (out)
The Sparks – led by Nneka Ogwumike – are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and they’ve been pretty solid from a betting perspective at home in 2023.
Can the team open up a bigger lead on the No. 8 seed with a win?
Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Sky vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
This will be the fourth game between these two teams this season, and the home team is currently 3-0 with three pretty convincing wins in the series.
The Sparks won the first matchup in Los Angeles by 16 before Chicago took two wins in back-to-back games in late June, one by 17 and the other by eight.
So, why not ride the trend and back the Sparks at home in this game?
Los Angeles has thrived at home, going 11-6 against the spread this season. The Sky, despite their straight up record, have been a good team to bet on 18-16-1 ATS, but they’re just 9-8 ATS away from home.
The key for me in this game is Los Angeles’ defense (No. 4 in the WNBA) as it’s by far the best unit between either team.
Chicago has a better offensive rating than the Sparks, but the team is now down a key scorer in Smith. The Sky do shoot the 3-ball well (No. 3 in the league in 3-point percentage), but the team drops to seventh in that category on the road.
Meanwhile, the Sparks are No. 3 amongst all teams in 3-point percentage at home. Given that difference, I think Los Angeles’ defense wins out in this matchup.
