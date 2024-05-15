Sky vs. Wings Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Season Opener
By Peter Dewey
Angel Reese will make her WNBA debut on Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings, who are down one of their best players in Satou Sabally for the start of the 2024 season.
Reese and the Chicago Sky are hoping to have a stronger season than the 2023 campaign when they finished with the eighth-best record in the league.
Unfortunately, rookie Kamilla Cardoso (shoulder) won’t play in this game and likely for a few weeks to begin this season.
There was a major overhaul this offseason for Chicago, as two of the team’s three leading scorers (Courtney Williams and Kahleah Copper) are both no longer with the team. Marina Mabrey (15.0 points per game last season) is back, but Reese should be thrust into a major role right away with the Sky.
Dallas is heavily favored in this matchup, but can the Wings start strong even without Sabally, who was a breakout star in 2023?
Let’s break down the odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +8.5 (-110)
- Wings -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +370
- Wings: -485
Total
- 161 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sky vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to watch (TV): WCIU-TV, WNBA League Pass
- Sky record: 0-0
- Wings record: 0-0
Sky vs. Wings Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Kamilla Cardoso – out
- Isabelle Harrison – out
Wings Injury Report
- Satou Sabally – out
Sky vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: Rookie Angel Reese is one of the most high-profile players to enter the league in some time, and she shined during the preseason, dropping 13 points in each of her preseason games, grabbing nine boards in a loss to Minnesota. Reese should get the start for the Sky, especially with Kamilla Cardoso (shoulder) sidelined.
Dallas Wings
Natasha Howard: With Satou Sabally out to begin the 2024 season, Natasha Howard could be a major beneficiary in the Wings’ offense. Last season, Howard averaged 16.5 points per game for Dallas while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. I’d expect her to be the No. 2 option to Arike Ogunbowale in this game.
Sky vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Call me crazy, but I think Chicago can cover the spread in this game.
Dallas had the No. 4 net rating in the league last season, but Sabally’s breakout was a big reason why. The All-Star forward averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game which were all career-highs.
The Sky finished eighth in the record and eighth in net rating, going 15-14 against the spread as an underdog.
Chicago is going to need to slow down Arike Ogunbowale to win this game, but that becomes a lot easier with Sabally out.
Take the points in this opening night matchup as we attempt to get a feel for these teams in 2024.
Pick: Sky +8.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.