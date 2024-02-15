SMU vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 15
An AAC showdown is set for Thursday night in a game between two teams who have been trending in opposite directions.
The SMU Mustangs enter the game on a four-game win streak, while Tulane is 1-4 in its last five outings. Today's game will serve as a rematch of their February 1st meeting where the Mustangs secured the 80-76 win at home.
Can Tulane get its revenge now that the Green Wave will be playing on their home court? That's what I aim to answer in this article.
SMU vs. Tulane odds, spread, and total
SMU vs. Tulane betting trends
- SMU is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 7-2 in SMU's last nine games
- Tulane is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. SMU
- The OVER is 5-1 in SMU's last six road games
- Tulane is 12-3 straight up in its last 15 home games
SMU vs. Tulane how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Avron B Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- SMU record: 17-7 (8-3 AAC)
- Tulane record: 13-10 (4-7 in AAC)
SMU vs. Tulane key players to watch
SMU
Zhuric Phelps: The Mustangs managed to get the win against Tulane in the previous meetings between these two teams, but it was without much help from their leading scorer, Zhuric Phelps. He scored 15 points but was just 5-of-19 from the field. If they want to beat Tulane again, they need Phelps to shoot better than that on the road tonight.
Tulane
Kevin Cross: Tulane's forward torched the Mustangs in their previous meeting, scoring 27 points while shooting 50% from the field. If he puts up another performance like that, the Green Wave are going to be a tough out for the Mustangs.
SMU vs. Tulane prediction and pick
Tulane can match SMU offensively, with both teams ranking inside the top 100 in the country in effective field goal percentage. With that being said, the Mustangs have a massive defensive advantage and that could be the difference-maker tonight.
SMU is one of the best defensive teams in the country, ranking sixth in opponent effective field goal percentage and 11th in defensive efficiency while Tulane ranks just 170th and 216th in those two statistics.
SMU got the win at home earlier this month, even without the Mustangs showing their best stuff. Tonight's game is on the road, but I still expect a better performance than we saw in their first meeting.
I'll lay the short spread with SMU.
Pick: SMU -2.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!